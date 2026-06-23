How To Grow Spicier Peppers With This Simple Habit

Even if you grow the hottest peppers in the world, they won't achieve their peak capsaicin content without proper care. If you want more heat in your garden, the key is to avoid overwatering them, which tends to dilute the spice and is largely unnecessary for such hardy plants.

All peppers thrive in the heat, and while it might look dramatic to see them wilting slightly on especially sunny days, they usually pop right back up overnight. They're also shallow-rooted plants, so they tend to require more frequent, rather than deep, watering. However, this also means they're prone to absorbing everything they can, and light afternoon sprinkles may provide all they need for a couple of days. This makes the plant itself flourish and produce plentiful, fat fruit, but it also makes the peppers far less spicy.

To get hot peppers, you want them to experience the right amount of water stress during the fruiting stage, where the plant feels it doesn't receive enough moisture to thrive. Too much, and you'll kill it, but even something as simple as skipping your peppers during every other watering can work wonders. A good rule of thumb is that if you walk outside in the morning and notice your plants are still wilted from the previous day's heat, then they need water.