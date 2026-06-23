How To Descale Your Nespresso Vertuo Machine Like You've Done It A Million Times

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The Nespresso Vertuo machines enable coffee-making with utmost ease. Across the brand's entire appliance lineup, the process is wonderfully streamlined. You pop in a capsule, press a button, then wait and extract — and just like that, freshly brewed coffee appears in your cup. The Vertuo line innovatively extends the ability to make both espresso-like beverages and a thinner brewed coffee. All you'll need are the necessary pods — such as the Starbucks by Nespresso variety packs sold at stores like Costco — as well as water to fill the reservoir.

Despite the convenience, there is a touch of maintenance involved, namely cleaning and descaling the machine. The latter process is an essential chore, necessary to regulate the buildup of minerals inside the machine. Over routine use, minerals like calcium and magnesium can clog lines and affect temperature regulation, thereby causing diminished machine performance. Thankfully, conducting this upkeep is straightforward. Watch for the signal light, then follow the proper steps. Familiarize yourself with the process, and you'll feel like you've descaled the machine a million times.

First, you'll want to buy a Nespresso Descaling Kit, available directly from Nespresso for $10.99 for a two-pack (though you can also find it on other platforms like Amazon). Then, remove the external, detachable pieces — like the water tank, drip tray, and used capsule container — to thoroughly clean those Nespresso machine components in a hot, soapy water bath. Reassemble the machine, then dilute the descaling solution with water and pour it into the Vertuo's water tank. Run the machine in descaling mode, and just like that, the process is complete. Simply rinse with water, and you're ready to brew again.