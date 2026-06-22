Grow This Companion Plant Next To Potatoes For A Bigger Harvest

If there's one vegetable you should be planting this fall, it's potatoes. But while they're cheap, easy to grow, and economical with their use of space, finding the right companion plant can be difficult since they're a cool-weather crop. That's why you need chives.

Depending on your hardiness zone, early fall planting lets you capture the last warm days of the year while still having plenty of time before the first frost. This is great for potatoes, as cooler temps also mean fewer pests, quicker root formation, and less watering. Chives thrive under the same conditions, and if winters aren't too harsh in your garden, they can even return as a perennial in the spring. Planting them as a border crop is especially beneficial because they repel pests quite well and grow densely, essentially creating an anti-bug wall.

Like any flowering plant, mature chives also attract important pollinators. Species like bees and hummingbirds are unimportant to potatoes because they self-pollinate, but chive flowers can still attract solitary wasps, which are great predators of garden pests. You can even eat the flowers from this herb after you've harvested your potatoes. You get all of these benefits, plus a shallow-rooted plant that won't compete for space with your potatoes.