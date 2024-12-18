How Are Chives Different From Green Onions?

The slender, grassy flowering plant known as the chive is the smallest member belonging to the onion family, and it differs from its relatives in that it's a perennial plant. Between chives and green onions, chives have milder onion flavor, and their green tendrils are also more slender. They are categorized as an herb and are most commonly utilized that way in culinary applications.

Chives can be purchased long and fresh from the produce section of a market or can be found freeze-dried in containers in the spice aisle of the store. In their freeze-dried form, they are used like any herb or seasoning, being dispensed from their shaker containers into dishes as desired. Fresh chives are most commonly utilized raw. If cooked, they should be added near the end of the process, as they are delicate and should only be briefly subjected to heat or they'll lose their flavor. They can also develop a bitter taste when cooked.

While the entire chive plant is edible, it's typically the long, green leaves that are cultivated for use. For a short part of their growing season, chive plants also have purplish blossoms at the top that bud out into floret clusters. These florets have a very delicate onion flavor and can be used as pretty, colorful garnishes for dishes. They are also often used to infuse flavor into vinegar. The biggest hurdle is actually finding chive blossoms – unless you grow your own chives or know someone who does, you can typically only find the blossoms for sale near the end of spring in farmers markets or possibly in stores that carry fresh or organic foods.