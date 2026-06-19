14 Condiments That Don't Need To Go In The Fridge Once You Open Them

The average person takes their refrigerator for granted day to day. Opening the door and reaching for a cold drink or last night's leftovers hardly warrants a second thought. But once your fridge reaches critical mass, you may start to wonder if refrigeration is strictly necessary for everything in there.

Bottles and jars are a common culprit for an overcrowded fridge, but if you're still wading through condiments even after throwing out everything that has expired (like those lingering fast food sauce packets that are well past their shelf life), we have some good news for you. Not all condiments need to be refrigerated after they're opened.

There's no denying that refrigeration helps foods, including condiments, last longer and retain their flavor and appealing color by slowing down oxidation. That's why it's rare to read a label that doesn't say "refrigerate after opening." Food will almost always look and taste better if you keep it in the fridge once it's opened. But if you're really strapped for space, the following condiments can survive in the pantry — at least long enough for you to eat your way through those leftovers and make more room.