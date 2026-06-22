19 Store-Bought Breads With Over 5 Grams Of Protein Per Slice

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Bread is commonly referred to as the staff of life, and, indeed, it tops grocery lists as one of the most common food items consumers purchase from supermarkets, demonstrating what a fundamental foodstuff it is. The kind of bread folks are opting for these days is trending in new directions, though. Shoppers are increasingly favoring options that are on the more nutritious side, including high-protein breads.

The marketplace has been answering the call, offering plentiful protein-rich baked goods. Numerous commercial breads pack in more than 5 grams of protein per slice, helping eaters easily increase their intake of the macronutrient via things they already eat, like toast and sandwiches. There are even sweet loaves out there that are more on the dessert side of the bread world, but serve up hearty doses of protein nonetheless.

These products contain various ingredients that amp up their protein content, ranging from animal-derived components like whey protein to plentiful plant-based add-ins. Plant-sourced proteins commonly found in high-protein breads include wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, soy protein, and nut-based ingredients like almond meal. Sprouted grain varieties are another high-protein bread option that is easy to digest.

Protein maxxing is a growing trend, and if you're part of this movement and striving to increase the protein content of your meals, the following commercially available bread products will help in reaching your goals. Note that prices and availability may vary based on location.