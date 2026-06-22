19 Store-Bought Breads With Over 5 Grams Of Protein Per Slice
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Bread is commonly referred to as the staff of life, and, indeed, it tops grocery lists as one of the most common food items consumers purchase from supermarkets, demonstrating what a fundamental foodstuff it is. The kind of bread folks are opting for these days is trending in new directions, though. Shoppers are increasingly favoring options that are on the more nutritious side, including high-protein breads.
The marketplace has been answering the call, offering plentiful protein-rich baked goods. Numerous commercial breads pack in more than 5 grams of protein per slice, helping eaters easily increase their intake of the macronutrient via things they already eat, like toast and sandwiches. There are even sweet loaves out there that are more on the dessert side of the bread world, but serve up hearty doses of protein nonetheless.
These products contain various ingredients that amp up their protein content, ranging from animal-derived components like whey protein to plentiful plant-based add-ins. Plant-sourced proteins commonly found in high-protein breads include wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, soy protein, and nut-based ingredients like almond meal. Sprouted grain varieties are another high-protein bread option that is easy to digest.
Protein maxxing is a growing trend, and if you're part of this movement and striving to increase the protein content of your meals, the following commercially available bread products will help in reaching your goals. Note that prices and availability may vary based on location.
Early-to-market high-protein bread has been serving up 14 grams of protein since 2008
Touted as the very first high-protein bread to be sold commercially, P28 The Original High Protein Bread has been serving up an impressive 14 grams of protein per slice since 2008 and is now available in more than 8,000 retail locations. Containing protein sources that include whey protein isolate, wheat protein isolate, wheat gluten, oat groats, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, and more, this bread is also a good source of fiber and contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, but doesn't pack in any cholesterol, saturated fat, or trans fat. P28 The Original High Protein Bread is available from P28 Foods for $6.99 per loaf when you buy a multipack of four loaves.
Plant-based protein bread fits various diets
Delivering the taste and texture of a classic wheat bread and offering up 11 grams of protein per slice, this Nature's Own Life Wheat Plus Protein Bread is non-GMO, contains no artificial ingredients, and fits with multiple diets, including keto and vegan. Protein sources in the bread include wheat protein isolate and rice protein. Nature's Own Life Wheat Plus Protein Bread is available from Smith's for $7.49 per loaf.
The characteristic taste of an everything bagel is served up in this protein-packed bread
The bagel seasoning known as "everything" is extremely popular and, in some cases, notorious (the Everything Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe's was banned in South Korea because poppy seeds are classified as a narcotic there). You can enjoy that infamous, savory flavor, along with 7 grams of protein per slice, with this Everything Sliced Bread from Great Low Carb Bread Company, which features sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, and those much-contested poppy seeds among its ingredients. The Great Low Carb Bread Company Everything Sliced Bread is available from FoodSocial for $12.95 per loaf.
Have your protein ... and chocolate, too!
If you think chocolate and high protein are unlikely bedfellows, this Ciao Carb High Protein ProtoToast deliciously shatters the misconception, serving up an impressive 21 grams of protein per slice along with a rich cocoa flavor. Wheat protein, pea protein, egg white powder, almonds, and hazelnuts are among the ingredients that contribute to that hefty protein content, and the chocolate taste will leave you feeling like you just had dessert, not a slice of bread. Ciao Carb High Protein ProtoToast is available from Great Low Carb Co. for $11.99 per package.
The familiar taste and texture of soft, white bread comes loaded with protein
Soft, white bread is a creature comfort for many, making their preferred versions of PB&J sandwiches and other bread-forward foods. This Sola High Protein Soft White Bread lets you keep that familiar texture you love, yet still pack in the protein, offering 10 grams per slice via ingredients like wheat protein and faba bean protein concentrate. Sola High Protein Soft White Bread is available from Target for $6.99 per loaf.
Unique sourdough bread serves up plentiful protein and nutty flavor depth
If you're a fan of sourdough bread, you can now enjoy it with a hearty dose of protein thanks to this Ace Bakery Multigrain Protein Sourdough Bistro Loaf, which packs in 9 grams of protein per slice. A unique flavor profile results from the characteristic tang of long-fermented sourdough combined with the nuttiness of a multigrain and seed blend, with flax seeds, millet, sunflower seeds, amaranth, yeast protein, fava bean protein, and whey protein concentrate joining forces to serve up the plentiful protein content. ACE Bakery Multigrain Protein Sourdough Bistro Loaf is available from Smith's for $5.99 per loaf.
Protein-rich, traditional German rye bread attains impressively long shelf life
This Mestemacher Protein Bread delivers a traditional German rye that is loaded with whole grains and seeds, as well as 10 grams of protein per slice. Crafted using traditional slow-baking techniques, the bread is specially made and packaged for prolonged freshness without the aid of artificial preservatives, and it can impressively stay fresh for up to six months in its unopened packaging. Mestemacher Protein Bread is available from Walmart for $45.99 for a pack of nine loaves.
Keto-friendly protein bread is low in calories and high in fiber
A healthy dose of plant-based protein is served up in this Lewis Bake Shop Better Way Protein Bread, which delivers 11 grams per slice. The keto-friendly bread also contains just 1 gram of net carbs, 70 calories, and 0 grams of sugar per slice, along with providing 9 grams of fiber per serving. Lewis Bake Shop Better Way Protein Bread is available from Lewis Bake Shop for $29.70 for a case of six loaves.
Seed-hearty bread offers plant-based protein and gut health-promoting ingredients
This Hero Seeded Bread from Hero Bread serves up fluffy wheat slices that offer 6 grams of plant-based protein, 1 gram of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fiber, and just 60 calories per slice. Made using olive oil and pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, the hearty bread additionally features resistant wheat starch, which acts as a prebiotic fiber to aid gut health. A two-pack of Hero Seeded Bread is available from Hero Bread for $13.34 per loaf.
Stone-milled flour enhances taste, texture, and nutrition of high-protein bread
Stone-milled flour amps up the flavor, nutrition, and texture of this One Mighty Mill Power Grains Bread, which is crafted using organic whole grains that are stone-milled daily. The organic, non-GMO, Kosher-certified bread contains no seed oils, refined sugars, artificial preservatives, artificial ingredients, or high-fructose corn syrup and offers 6 grams of protein per slice. One Mighty Mill Power Grains Bread is available from Walmart for $5.92.
The softness and flavor of classic white bread packs in 10 grams of protein per slice
This Protein White Bread from Oroweat serves up a soft, delicious bread option that includes 10 grams of protein per slice to power up your meals. A blend of ingredients, including soy protein isolate, pea protein isolate, and whey protein concentrate, delivers the protein content, and the flavor of a classic white bread is present to make this an enjoyable slice with a familiar flavor and texture. Oroweat Protein White Bread is available from Smith's for $5.99 per loaf.
High-protein, zero carb bread has an impressive 1-year shelf life
If you want a hearty, multifaceted bread that can be used for a variety of culinary applications, this ThinSlim Foods Zero Net Carb Plain Bread has a neutral taste that pivots well between savory applications, like meat sandwiches, and sweet applications, like French toast. It also serves up a good dose of protein — 7 grams per slice — along with zero net carbs, and it features preservative-free packaging that gives it an astounding one-year shelf life. The ThinSlim Foods Zero Net Carb Plain Bread is available from ThinSlim Foods for $8.99 per loaf. You can get a four-pack from Amazon for around $45.
A complete source of protein comes packaged in a tasty white bread
A complete protein source comes packaged in tasty bread courtesy of this Unbun Complete Protein White Bread, which delivers 11 grams of protein per slice. A complete protein blend, consisting of milk protein isolate and whey protein concentrate, provides the foundational protein content, with pea protein also appearing among the gluten-free bread's ingredients. Unbun Complete Protein White Bread is available from Nature's Food Markets for $6.99 per loaf.
Protein-rich wide pan bread serves up generously sized slices
If you want even more bread for your buck, this Oroweat Protein Honey and Oat Wide Pan Bread serves up oversized slices that are ideal for an extra-filling slice of toast, extra-lfluffy sandwiches, and hearty pieces of French toast. To further sweeten the deal, you'll benefit from 10 grams of complete protein per slice to fill you up. The Oroweat Protein Honey and Oat Wide Pan Bread is available from Target for $5.99 per loaf.
Bread option with plentiful protein is also keto, Atkins, and diabetic friendly
A low-carb, sugar-free bread option that is keto, Atkins, and diabetic diet friendly is served up in this Carbolicious All Natural Low-Carb Bread. The soft texture and delicious taste are added bonuses, and the bread delivers 9 grams of protein per slice to fuel you for your daily tasks. The Carbolicious All Natural Low-Carb Bread is available from Carbolicious for $11.99 per loaf.
Protein-powered bread is seriously seeded
If you like seeded bread, you'll love this BeyondChipz The Ultimate Low Carb Bread Seriously Seeded loaf, which comes packed with golden flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds as well as 7 grams of plant-based protein. BeyondChipz and ThinSlim Foods have collaborated with Bay State Milling to offer this tasty, low-carb, keto-friendly bread, which features a pioneering new wheat flour called HealthSense that is naturally high in fiber and low in carbs. The BeyondChipz The Ultimate Low Carb Bread Seriously Seeded bread is available from ThinSlim Foods for $6.99 per loaf.
A naturally sweetened, protein-powered cinnamon raisin bread to satisfy your sweet tooth
Another sweet option comes courtesy of this Chompie's Premium Keto Low Carb Cinnamon Bread with Raisins, which delivers 9 grams of protein per slice for a high-protein, low-carb option when you're craving something sweet. This bread is kosher, keto-friendly, and diabetic friendly and derives its sweetness from raisins, stevia, and cinnamon. Chompie's Premium Keto Low Carb Cinnamon Bread with Raisins is available from Netrition for $7.49 per loaf.
Hearty walnut bread offers a filling, protein-packed option
Serving up 9 grams of protein per slice, this Mestemacher Walnut Protein Bread offers a rich, nutty bread option that's hearty enough to stand on its own but also pairs well with both savory and sweet toppings. Crafted using ingredients like wheat protein, pea protein, soy meal, soy flour, walnuts, golden flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and whey powder, this filling bread is power packed to satisfy your appetite and boost any meal or snack. The Mestemacher Walnut Protein Bread is available from European Deli for $6.19 per loaf.
A touch of honey wheat sweetness accentuates this zero-net-carb, high-protein bread
Sweetening the notion of low-carb, high-protein bread, this ThinSlim Foods Zero Net Carb Honey Bread delivers a light, honey wheat flavor and comes packed with 7 grams of protein per slice. Deriving its protein content from wheat protein isolate and vital wheat gluten, this bread also boasts zero net carbs and just 45 calories per slice. The ThinSlim Foods Zero Net Carb Honey Bread is available from ThinSlim Foods for $8.99 per loaf.