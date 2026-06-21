Elevate Your Starbucks Caramel Macchiato With These 5 Ordering Tips

Customization is a core part of Starbucks' business — the chain offers thousands of possible drink combinations. Yet among all the wide-ranging options, a handful of orders are especially famous, like the Caramel Macchiato. Sold at the chain since 1996, this iconic beverage comprises vanilla-flavored milk and espresso, topped with a caramel drizzle.

Enjoyed both hot and cold, the beverage's appeal is easy to understand. The unique layering — with the espresso poured over the milk — lends a velvety mouthfeel. Meanwhile, the vanilla and caramel flavors imbue a gentle sweetness that doesn't overpower. Anchored by a reasonable two shots of espresso in a grande, it adds up to an accessible and enjoyable coffee.

Like the best Starbucks drinks, it's a composition that welcomes modifications. Whether you like your coffee more or less sweet, with a hit of protein, or with a different texture and flavor, Starbucks' business model allows you to tailor such changes. There are many ways to creatively tweak the Caramel Macchiato, so keep these versatile ordering tips in mind.