Elevate Your Starbucks Caramel Macchiato With These 5 Ordering Tips
Customization is a core part of Starbucks' business — the chain offers thousands of possible drink combinations. Yet among all the wide-ranging options, a handful of orders are especially famous, like the Caramel Macchiato. Sold at the chain since 1996, this iconic beverage comprises vanilla-flavored milk and espresso, topped with a caramel drizzle.
Enjoyed both hot and cold, the beverage's appeal is easy to understand. The unique layering — with the espresso poured over the milk — lends a velvety mouthfeel. Meanwhile, the vanilla and caramel flavors imbue a gentle sweetness that doesn't overpower. Anchored by a reasonable two shots of espresso in a grande, it adds up to an accessible and enjoyable coffee.
Like the best Starbucks drinks, it's a composition that welcomes modifications. Whether you like your coffee more or less sweet, with a hit of protein, or with a different texture and flavor, Starbucks' business model allows you to tailor such changes. There are many ways to creatively tweak the Caramel Macchiato, so keep these versatile ordering tips in mind.
Order your drink upside down
Tired of the same Caramel Macchiato drinking experience? Change it up by ordering the drink upside down. Classically, this coffee is crafted by adding the vanilla syrup first, followed by milk. The espresso forms the top layer, finished with a caramel drizzle. When flipped, the coffee becomes the drink's foundation, meaning the milk dilutes the espresso. In turn, this creates a more latte-like experience with less of a layered sensation.
Some customers even switch the order of the sweeteners, too — drizzling caramel at the bottom of the cup and adding vanilla syrup on top. Consumed through a straw, such a modification delivers a stronger initial hit of confectionery richness.
Trade vanilla for another syrup
The use of vanilla syrup is a classic cornerstone of the Caramel Macchiato — but that doesn't mean you can't tweak the sweetener to suit your taste. Starbucks offers nearly a dozen syrups, each of which delivers a unique flavor profile. Adding brown sugar syrup alongside the vanilla would lend the coffee a rich, molasses-like spin. For a nutty twist — perfect for the holidays — you could also consider hazelnut, which pairs well with the caramel drizzle. Plus, don't forget that the chain sells sugar-free vanilla syrup, too. A grande serving of the drink uses three pumps of sweetener, making it easy to mix and match.
Incorporate protein into your macchiato
In 2025, Starbucks debuted protein cold foams and lattes, letting customers increase their intake of the essential macronutrient in beverage form. The Caramel Macchiato welcomes several protein-focused modifications. For one form of enhancement, swap the standard 2% milk for a protein-boosted option instead. Fortified with whey, the dairy contains up to 16 grams of protein in a grande.
Alternatively (or in addition), you could also incorporate protein through a 15-gram cold foam. Available in a dozen flavors, several options meld seamlessly into the macchiato. You could opt for vanilla protein foam to blend with the milk, or salted caramel for a fluffier topping. Plus, don't rule out giving the drink another dimension with brown sugar or horchata flavors. The caramel can still be drizzled on top, creating a macchiato variation with both more protein and an additional layer of flavor.
Line the cup with sauce
An often-overlooked Starbucks ordering tweak, the chain lets you line the interior of your cup with either caramel or mocha sauce, adding an extra dash of flavor to your macchiato. As expected, the flavored sauces will lightly dissolve into the coffee and milk. However, the advantage of the modification is that, unlike a topping, it ensures an extra dose of decadence appears in every sip. For fans of the caramel aspect of the macchiato, it's a great way to kick the flavors up a notch.
Omit the caramel for a milder, layered coffee
Sometimes, less is more when it comes to a Starbucks coffee. So when you're in the mood for a more straightforward macchiato experience, ask to leave off the caramel drizzle. Yes — technically, the drink loses its signature flavor, but it's still slightly different from a vanilla latte. Because the espresso sits atop the milk, the coffee retains a layered experience. Plus, the drink uses slightly less vanilla than a typical flavored latte, making this spin a gentle introduction to flavored Starbucks beverages. Priced lower than the original, it's a stress-free way to modify the drink.