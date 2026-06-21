The Bread That Packs In 12 Grams Of Fiber Per Slice

It seems that protein is a recurring buzzword, with people seeking to protein-max their diets and get as much of the macronutrient as they can. And while there is no denying the importance of protein, fiber is another essential nutrient that people just are not getting enough of. It's found in fruits like apples and bananas, vegetables like artichokes, and breakfast foods like oatmeal, but if you don't already eat these things, it can be difficult to start. That's why bread is a good place to begin if you want to get more fiber in your diet (everyone enjoys a good sandwich), and Hero Seeded Bread is a winner in this category because it packs a whopping 12 grams of fiber into each individual slice — that's almost half the amount of fiber you need a day (most people should get around 28 grams).

Hero Seeded Bread is made from plant-based ingredients that are good for your gut microbiome, starting with fiber-rich resistant wheat starch (which is also a prebiotic). The textured loaves feature three kinds of seeds — pumpkin, sunflower, and flax — all baked right into the bread (you can actually see them in the slices), which give it a satisfying, crunchy bite. Customers rave about these loaves, which are also low-carb.

If there is one drawback to the Hero bread, though, it's the price. On its product page, the bread costs $13.34 per loaf, and it can only be purchased in twos, so you're paying nearly $27 for about 20 ounces of bread. It does appear to be cheaper in some grocery stores, like Wegmans, which sells it for the still-not-cheap price of around $10 per loaf.