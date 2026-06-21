The Bread That Packs In 12 Grams Of Fiber Per Slice
It seems that protein is a recurring buzzword, with people seeking to protein-max their diets and get as much of the macronutrient as they can. And while there is no denying the importance of protein, fiber is another essential nutrient that people just are not getting enough of. It's found in fruits like apples and bananas, vegetables like artichokes, and breakfast foods like oatmeal, but if you don't already eat these things, it can be difficult to start. That's why bread is a good place to begin if you want to get more fiber in your diet (everyone enjoys a good sandwich), and Hero Seeded Bread is a winner in this category because it packs a whopping 12 grams of fiber into each individual slice — that's almost half the amount of fiber you need a day (most people should get around 28 grams).
Hero Seeded Bread is made from plant-based ingredients that are good for your gut microbiome, starting with fiber-rich resistant wheat starch (which is also a prebiotic). The textured loaves feature three kinds of seeds — pumpkin, sunflower, and flax — all baked right into the bread (you can actually see them in the slices), which give it a satisfying, crunchy bite. Customers rave about these loaves, which are also low-carb.
If there is one drawback to the Hero bread, though, it's the price. On its product page, the bread costs $13.34 per loaf, and it can only be purchased in twos, so you're paying nearly $27 for about 20 ounces of bread. It does appear to be cheaper in some grocery stores, like Wegmans, which sells it for the still-not-cheap price of around $10 per loaf.
More fiber-charged products from Hero Bread
Its seeded bread is just the tip of the iceberg where the Hero company is concerned. It sells a vast number of products normally limited by carb-conscious or Keto eaters, and they're all much higher in fiber than comparable products on the market. For example, its classic white bread actually contains zero net carbs, and a single slice packs in 11 grams of fiber. Hero Bread also makes your morning brighter with bagels, in two flavors, classic and everything, which have an incredible 21 and 20 grams of fiber, respectively (the everything option also contains 17 grams of protein, as well, so these are a really great way to start your day and feel full until lunchtime).
Hero also carries a line of noodles, including elbow macaroni, mini spirals, and penne. Each of these products contains a stunning 32 grams of fiber per mere two-ounce serving, as well as 12 grams of protein, and they've received high praise from customers, who cite not only the taste, but also the texture as incredibly satisfying. Finally, if you need a sweet treat after dinner, but you haven't hit your fiber intake for the day, Hero sells pain au chocolat baked goods, with a truly heroic 18 grams of fiber per individual pastry.