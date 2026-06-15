12 Aldi Frozen Appetizers That Are Better Than The Main Dish
I remember my first visit to The Cheesecake Factory with my mom when I was in high school. She apparently had a hack that "nobody else in the universe had" (as many moms tend to claim). Instead of ordering a progression of courses from the very long menu, she made an entire meal out of nothing but appetizers. I never looked back, and I also found that my mom neither invented this approach to dining nor was it a hack by any means. Sometimes, the appetizers are just the best part of the meal, and when I was a professional restaurant critic, there were times when I couldn't even remember what I had as an entree the next day.
There's something about a great starter that requires a recipe to deliver as much flavor and texture as possible in just a few bites, so when you string them together into a full meal, you're getting a high-impact sensory feast, and that makes for a very enjoyable experience. When it comes to groceries, it's often easier to find ready-made appetizers that are actually appetizing, while the selection of entrees may leave a lot to be desired. And this even applies to bargain retailers like Aldi. From savory potstickers to crispy coconut shrimp, below are a selection of frozen appetizers from the discount grocer that may steal the show at your next meal (and maybe even make you forget about the main dish altogether).
Potato and cheddar pierogi are simple to prepare
If you've never heard of pierogi, they're an Eastern European delicacy most commonly associated with Polish cuisine. These dumplings encase a variety of fillings, with potato being a popular choice — and Aldi's Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogi get a local twist with the addition of cheese. Try boiling and pan-frying them in plenty of butter with caramelized onions until they're golden brown and lightly crisped. Serve with sour cream for the complete experience.
Potstickers are easy to pan-fry, steam, or dip
Aldi sells two kinds of Fusia Asian Inspirations Potstickers: pork and chicken. While many people accompany their potstickers — which often appear on Japanese restaurant menus as gyoza — with soy sauce, try dipping them in Shanxi black vinegar, which balances the rich fillings.
Tasty taquitos pair perfectly with various dips
Taquitos mean "little tacos" in Spanish, and you can choose between a chicken or beef filling in Aldi's crunchy Casa Mamita Taquitos. The chicken variety is also filled with pinto beans and Monterey Jack cheese, while the beef version replaces the Monterey Jack with cheddar. While they're tasty on their own, they're fantastic with sour cream, creamy guacamole, and/or salsa. If I'm feeling particularly extravagant, I may even dip them in queso.
Enjoy finger-friendly mac and cheese bites
Have you ever thought to yourself that it would be great if you could eat a bowl of mac and cheese with your fingers without having to go through a whole roll of paper towels? Well, Aldi has the solution. Its Appetitos Mac n Cheese Bites may look like a bunch of chicken nuggets, but take one nibble and your taste buds are met with soft noodles and molten cheese sauce. They do need to be fully cooked, and they're best deep-fried or brushed with oil and cooked in the air fryer.
These chicken egg rolls deliver great filling and crunch
Egg rolls are a Chinese American classic that started out as a local adaptation of the more traditional spring roll. While some egg rolls may skimp on the meat, Aldi's Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Egg Rolls have a satisfying proportion of protein to vegetables. While you can microwave these, you'll need an oven, air fryer, or plenty of hot oil to get them as crunchy as what you'd find at a restaurant.
Loaded potato skins offer maximum flavor in every bite
The first time I heard about potato skins, I was at a TGI Fridays and was confused as to why my mom would want to pay for something we typically threw away. That was until I actually tried one and realized that they're just little loaded baked potatoes with less potato and more of the good stuff. The Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins from Aldi come topped with cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon. Sour cream and chives are optional, but encouraged.
These mini pizza bagels outshine the childhood original
If you're like me and believe pizza is about saying yes rather than imposing restrictions, then read on. For '90s kids, Bagel Bites featured prominently in our childhood memories, but tasting one now can remind you of how much your palate has changed as an adult. Don't get me wrong. I'll still crush a tray of the originals, but I've found that Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mini Pizza Bagels — available in both cheese and pepperoni — taste like a more grown-up version for some reason. The sauce isn't as sweet and is just a touch more seasoned, and the cheese feels a tad more flavorful.
Create a complete meal with these wings
While the Kirkwood Honey BBQ Chicken Wings from Aldi don't come with any sides, they are fully cooked and just need to be heated up. To turn them into a full meal, cut open a bag of baby carrots and celery sticks while they're in the oven, and squirt some dressing into a cup for dipping.
This coconut shrimp box includes everything you need
The Fremont Fish Market Coconut Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp with Orange Marmalade Sauce from Aldi has everything you need right in the box. The jumbo butterflied shrimp have a mild sweetness, a bit of tropical richness, and a lot of crunch. The appetizer even comes with its own dipping sauce made with orange marmalade, a classic pairing.
Buffalo cauliflower wings are effortlessly satisfying
Don't overlook Season's Choice Breaded Buffalo Cauliflower Wings from Aldi as a plant-based substitute for the "real thing," or you'll miss out on something so tasty you'll want to enjoy a whole package of them in the bathtub with a bottle of prosecco. There's something about the texture of cauliflower that can feel so satisfying but not too heavy, and it also seems to carry whatever seasoning you throw at it nicely.
Solve all your late-night sushi cravings
There have been times when I've wanted sushi at an odd hour, like for a 4 a.m. breakfast, but I don't live anywhere that has 24-hour delivery service. Having a box of Fusia Asian Inspirations sushi in the freezer is a convenient solution. And no need to worry about raw fish, as Aldi has two varieties that feature fully cooked seafood — a California roll made with surimi and a shrimp-and-avocado roll. Soy sauce and wasabi are included, too!
Veggie and garlic flatbreads are ideal starters
Unlike pizza, I've seen flatbread appear enough times on appetizer menus to consider it more of a starter than a main course. This Specially Selected Wood Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread from Aldi is cooked in a wood-fired oven and topped with cheese and perfectly roasted vegetables, including peppers and onions. If you're looking for a simpler option, try the brand's Garlic Provola flavor, which features a cheesy garlic sauce and shredded cheese.