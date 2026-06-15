12 Aldi Frozen Appetizers That Are Better Than The Main Dish

I remember my first visit to The Cheesecake Factory with my mom when I was in high school. She apparently had a hack that "nobody else in the universe had" (as many moms tend to claim). Instead of ordering a progression of courses from the very long menu, she made an entire meal out of nothing but appetizers. I never looked back, and I also found that my mom neither invented this approach to dining nor was it a hack by any means. Sometimes, the appetizers are just the best part of the meal, and when I was a professional restaurant critic, there were times when I couldn't even remember what I had as an entree the next day.

There's something about a great starter that requires a recipe to deliver as much flavor and texture as possible in just a few bites, so when you string them together into a full meal, you're getting a high-impact sensory feast, and that makes for a very enjoyable experience. When it comes to groceries, it's often easier to find ready-made appetizers that are actually appetizing, while the selection of entrees may leave a lot to be desired. And this even applies to bargain retailers like Aldi. From savory potstickers to crispy coconut shrimp, below are a selection of frozen appetizers from the discount grocer that may steal the show at your next meal (and maybe even make you forget about the main dish altogether).