Whip Up A Copycat Wendy's Frosty With Just 3 Ingredients
Wendy's is a fan favorite — its square burgers and salty fast food fries are all the rage. But the chain's Frosty is what truly sets it apart from competitors. Gone are the days when you had to order a Starbucks Frappuccino to get something similar to a Frosty — now, you can replicate it at home using chocolate milk, whipped topping, and sweetened condensed milk.
The Frosty has been around for over 50 years, originating in 1969 when Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, wanted to add a frozen treat to the Ohio burger joint's menu. Thomas took inspiration from frosted malts, and while it's known that the original recipe blended chocolate and vanilla to give it its iconic flavor, the exact formula remained a mystery.
What makes this three-ingredient copycat dessert stand out is that it's not quite a milkshake and not quite a slushy. Its consistency is more like an açaí bowl: thick enough to eat with a spoon, but soft enough to drink with a straw once it melts a little. To achieve that texture, blend your ingredients, transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe bowl, and freeze for two hours. Some people suggest stirring the mixture every 30 minutes, while others recommend using an ice cream machine.
Tips for perfecting your copycat Frosty
This isn't the first time people have made their own version of a Wendy's recipe, but when it comes to the Frosty, there's plenty of debate on how to best replicate it. Some argue the chocolate milk should be premade, while others say it's fine to use regular milk with a spoonful of Nesquik powder or chocolate syrup.
Additionally, while most internet users claim this three-ingredient version tastes just like the original, one Redditor insists that the only way to get the exact flavor is to blend chocolate milk with ice cubes and xanthan gum (a key ingredient in better frozen cocktails) to "keep it smooth." This supposedly helps mimic the effect of the cellulose powder and sodium citrate listed on Wendy's website. Other recipes suggest swapping out Cool Whip for heavy cream mixed with powdered sugar.
The great thing about making this recipe at home is that you can experiment with flavors. Try using strawberry milk for a fruity twist, add peppermint extract for a chocolate mint vibe, or even spike it with a shot of your favorite liquor right before serving.