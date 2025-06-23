Whip Up A Copycat Wendy's Frosty With Just 3 Ingredients

Wendy's is a fan favorite — its square burgers and salty fast food fries are all the rage. But the chain's Frosty is what truly sets it apart from competitors. Gone are the days when you had to order a Starbucks Frappuccino to get something similar to a Frosty — now, you can replicate it at home using chocolate milk, whipped topping, and sweetened condensed milk.

The Frosty has been around for over 50 years, originating in 1969 when Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, wanted to add a frozen treat to the Ohio burger joint's menu. Thomas took inspiration from frosted malts, and while it's known that the original recipe blended chocolate and vanilla to give it its iconic flavor, the exact formula remained a mystery.

What makes this three-ingredient copycat dessert stand out is that it's not quite a milkshake and not quite a slushy. Its consistency is more like an açaí bowl: thick enough to eat with a spoon, but soft enough to drink with a straw once it melts a little. To achieve that texture, blend your ingredients, transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe bowl, and freeze for two hours. Some people suggest stirring the mixture every 30 minutes, while others recommend using an ice cream machine.