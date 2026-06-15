How Elvis Presley Liked His Coffee

Elvis Presley was as well-known for his onstage antics as for his offstage habits, especially regarding his culinary predilections. Indeed, the rock n' roll icon's favorite recipes have become the stuff of legend, generating much speculation and even entire cookbooks. But when it came to his morning coffee, did you know he liked to take it ... orange?

According to Adam Victor's 2008 book "The Elvis Encyclopedia," the King of Rock and Roll — well-known for his go-to sandwich order, which featured peanut butter, banana, and bacon — enjoyed having fruit juice alongside a very specific cup of joe. "At breakfast time he drank orange juice and coffee (served with half & half and as a concession to his diet, Sweet 'n' Low)," wrote Victor (via INeedCoffee).

Elvis — who had a notorious sweet tooth — used the artificial sweetener, which was introduced in 1957 and adopted its current saccharin-based formula in 1969. It ranges from 200 to 700 times sweeter than sugar. Even more interestingly, according to Priscilla Presley, Elvis — a well-known germaphobe — would reportedly only drink his coffee from the spot where the handle met the cup (via YouTube).