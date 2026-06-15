The Easy Request To Upgrade Your McDonald's Burger Bun

Pause a minute the next time you roll up to a McDonald's drive-thru, ordering counter, or self-serve kiosk, because you may be missing out on a free upgrade that can completely transform your dining experience. Whether your go-to order is Mickey D's hands-down best burger, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or simply a basic, no-frills sandwich, it can taste worlds better if you request a steamed bun.

Hamburger buns taken straight out of the package tend to be dry and stiff, which are less-than-appetizing textures. When a dry hamburger bun meets up with steam, though, some magical things happen. It's a simple change that completely alters the mouthfeel and flavor of your bread and, consequently, levels up the whole meal.

This McD's sammie enhancement comes courtesy of the Filet-O-Fish. The Golden Arches' restaurants are equipped with special steamers installed specifically for the preparation of the chain's famous fish sandwiches. Workers slide out a tray, pop in the bun halves, and in just 8 to 11 seconds, the bread gets warmed up without crisping and softens without becoming soggy. Steaming adds moisture to the buns, which also plumps up the bread, making it pillowy and fluffy. Overall, what you end up with is a heavenly mouthful of bread that has all the earmarks of a freshly baked bun.

Luckily, while the machine is designated for the FoF, any bread can be steamed inside. So, the next time you order a McDonald's burger of any kind, from Big Macs to chicken sandwiches, ask your server to steam the buns — it'll have a huge impact on the feasting quality of your sando.