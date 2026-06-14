The Best-Selling Menu Item At Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is known for serving up homestyle Southern comfort food, and the restaurant's offerings include a particularly robust breakfast menu. It perhaps comes as little surprise, then, that the chain sells a staggering number of pancakes every year. In fact, its No. 1 most popular menu item is its Momma's Pancake Breakfast, which serves up three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs prepared according to the diner's preference, and the customer's choice of breakfast meat (per Cracker Barrel). Those famous flapjacks come topped with whipped butter and the brand's 100% Pure Natural Syrup, which is a 50/50 blend of maple syrup and cane syrup.
There are plenty of options for customizing your Momma's Pancake Breakfast order, too. Your eggs can be served as egg whites only or cooked over medium, over well, scrambled, sunny side up, or over easy. For an upcharge, your hotcakes can also be upgraded to blueberry or pecan pancakes. A small, personal-sized bottle of heated syrup comes standard with pancake orders, but you can elect to have your flapjacks smothered in sugar-free maple syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberry syrup, or butter pecan syrup instead. You can also add fresh strawberries atop your cakes for a small upcharge.
In the meat department, you can choose between bacon or smoked sausage, or, for an added cost, you can opt for meatless Impossible Sausage, turkey sausage, sugar-cured ham, or country ham. All told, it's a heaping helping of food that Cracker Barrel customers can't seem to get enough of, elevating it to the status of the chain's top seller.
Why this Cracker Barrel combo is so popular
Fans of Cracker Barrel's Momma's Pancake Breakfast particularly love the flapjacks, with their crispy edges and that ball of butter on top sending a dairy cascade down the stack. "I have never had pancakes like this in my life — crispy, buttery outer layer enveloping a warm, fluffy interior," a Tripadvisor reviewer enthused. "Best pancakes ever," a Facebook user commented. Praise is also given to the eggs and breakfast meat portions of the plate, which provide a savory, salty offset to the sweet pancakes. "I am now a changed man. Momma's [Pancake Breakfast] is the shiznit!" a Facebook poster wrote.
The price of the combo meal could be another reason it's so popular among guests. It was ranked No. 1 among the chain's Breakfast Meals Under $12, with prices starting at $8.99 at the time the list was published (per Cracker Barrel). As of June 2026, the average cost of the meal appears to have increased to around $10.99, though prices vary by location. For the amount of food included, this is still a killer deal. For comparison, a single order of hash browns reportedly surpassed $4 at some McDonald's locations in 2026. In more expensive locales, like California, the cost of Momma's Pancake Breakfast can climb as high as $13.99 as of June 2026 — though in today's inflation-riddled marketplace, where many sit-down chains are considered overpriced by customers, this breakfast option still holds its ground as a budget-friendly value.