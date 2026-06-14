The Best-Selling Menu Item At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for serving up homestyle Southern comfort food, and the restaurant's offerings include a particularly robust breakfast menu. It perhaps comes as little surprise, then, that the chain sells a staggering number of pancakes every year. In fact, its No. 1 most popular menu item is its Momma's Pancake Breakfast, which serves up three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs prepared according to the diner's preference, and the customer's choice of breakfast meat (per Cracker Barrel). Those famous flapjacks come topped with whipped butter and the brand's 100% Pure Natural Syrup, which is a 50/50 blend of maple syrup and cane syrup.

There are plenty of options for customizing your Momma's Pancake Breakfast order, too. Your eggs can be served as egg whites only or cooked over medium, over well, scrambled, sunny side up, or over easy. For an upcharge, your hotcakes can also be upgraded to blueberry or pecan pancakes. A small, personal-sized bottle of heated syrup comes standard with pancake orders, but you can elect to have your flapjacks smothered in sugar-free maple syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberry syrup, or butter pecan syrup instead. You can also add fresh strawberries atop your cakes for a small upcharge.

In the meat department, you can choose between bacon or smoked sausage, or, for an added cost, you can opt for meatless Impossible Sausage, turkey sausage, sugar-cured ham, or country ham. All told, it's a heaping helping of food that Cracker Barrel customers can't seem to get enough of, elevating it to the status of the chain's top seller.