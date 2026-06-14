Cook The Whites Of Your Fried Egg Without Flipping Or Steaming With A Simple Technique

The Instagram user advised that you'll want to use two egg whites for each egg yolk, which left me questioning what to do with the other yolk. I could have used it to make an Italian (rather than American) carbonara, but I wanted to see if I could accomplish this feat with a single egg. I heated my trusty carbon steel pan — which is chef Gordon Ramsay's favorite frying pan — until it was smoking, added a thin smear of oil, pressed my slotted spatula onto the pan — which would presumably allow me to lift and separate the yolk — and cracked a large egg onto it. As I tried to lift the yolk from the white, it broke, so I ended up placing the yolk into a small bowl to add back later. Trying to spread the white around proved challenging, and it ended up tearing. It worked, but it looked like a mess and didn't seem to be any better than my usual half-scrambled attempt at an over-easy fried egg.

So, I made a few modifications. I separated two eggs into two separate bowls and then gently beat the whites to break them up, making them easier to spread in a hot pan. I then fried the whites in a single thin layer and waited until the top was set and the bottom was crispy before depositing the reserved egg yolks. I folded it up, slid it onto a plate, and marveled at the lack of mess. Then came the moment of truth: It was perfect! You definitely need two whites for this to work, but they actually create a large enough wrapper to fit both egg yolks inside. Definitely give this one a try if you like over-easy eggs.