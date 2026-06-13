Customers Have Noticed Serious Issues With Classico Pasta Sauces

While crafting a basic tomato sauce isn't difficult, it involves some patience, with drawn-out simmering time and plenty of chopping. So come a busy weeknight, it's perfectly understandable to reach for a ready-made jarred brand, cutting down prep time to only a few minutes. The problem is that the selection of grocery store pasta sauces is varied, with many options on shelves. One to avoid? Redditors are saying Classico's lineup of tomato sauces.

The formerly reputable brand has garnered an increasingly negative reputation online. Disappointed customers note a reworked formula as the cause of their ire: "The new sauce is thinner, less red, and has no tomato chunks," stated a Reddit poster regarding the brand's Pizza Sauce. They cited that water is now listed more prominently in the ingredient list, cementing the liquid-y accusations.

On a different Shrinkflation Reddit thread, users reported the same issue regarding the brand's Vodka Sauce, too. "The last few jars were so bad[,] I called the company to complain and was told they didn't change the recipe[,] which is clearly untrue — color, texture, flavor, thickness are all different and much worse," noted a commenter.

Unfortunately, even Classico's Tomato, Herbs, and Spices jar draws the same feedback, per a Costco Reddit discussion. "Felt like a jar of water for us. Like tomato soup when we mixed it with our noodles. I like a thicker sauce for sure," stated a user, cementing Classico's textural decline.