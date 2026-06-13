The Nostalgic Chick-Fil-A Side You Can No Longer Order Has An Official Recipe

Mention Chick-fil-A, and the chain's beloved sandwiches inevitably come up first – the chicken recipe took years to perfect, after all. However, Chick-fil-A's sides also garner a fandom of their own, like the now-discontinued carrot and raisin salad. In the world of fast food, it's a salad largely unique to the Georgia-based chain, par for a brief appearance at Luby's. The menu item was sold at Chick-fil-A for over four decades, drawing a small yet loyal following, until the chain phased out the dish in 2013.

The news came as a disappointment, with the chain's Hapeville, Georgia, Dwarf House location the sole opportunity to still sample the dish. Thankfully, though, Chick-fil-A has offered consumers a chance to replicate the dish at home, releasing an official recipe in 2016.

Employing only six ingredients — carrots, raisins, canned pineapple, sugar, lemon juice, and mayo — the chain keeps it traditional for the Southern classic. Assembly is straightforward, entailing shredding carrots and then mixing the remaining ingredients together. Simple yet nostalgic, sweet yet light, it's a salad rendition worth crafting in the comfort of your home.