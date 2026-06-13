How To Turn Your Favorite Soda Into A Summer Slushy – No Fancy Machine Required

When it comes to cooling refreshment, it's hard to beat a frozen drink. Several chains cater to slushy soft drinks: 7-Eleven's iconic Slurpee and Sonic's slush lineup, for example. Yet it's also entirely possible to craft a soda slushy from the comfort of your own home, without needing to purchase an expensive machine. All that's necessary is your desired bottle of soda, a freezer, and just a splash of scientific knowledge.

Start by grabbing your soda bottle, then vigorously shake it. Lay the soft drink on its side in the freezer, and start a timer for just shy of three and a half hours. Check on your soda upon your timer's completion; it should still be liquid. Pour the drink into a chilled glass or into a cup over a single piece of ice, and it'll frost immediately. To create the slushy in the bottle, you could even lightly undo the cap, let some gas out, then reseal and flip the whole thing — it will freeze up nicely with just a little shake. Utilizing any of the methods, the soda will instantly crystallize to eye-catching effect, yielding a chilled treat ready for enjoyment.