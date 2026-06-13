Dolly Parton's Burger King Order Is A Tried-And-True Classic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dolly Parton may be country royalty, but one of her favorite fast-food burgers is as simple and old-school as it gets. The "Jolene" singer said she has a soft spot for the Whopper from Burger King (per Today). The Whopper's classic build keeps things straightforward: flame-grilled beef, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced onions on a sesame seed bun.
Burger King pioneered the Whopper in 1957 at its first Miami restaurant, so Parton's pick has some real fast-food history behind it. Ellen DeGeneres is a fan, too. She brought a Whopper, shake, and fries onstage with her during one of her first stand-up comedy performances in her 20s and ate the entire meal as part of her set.
Parton's fondness for the Whopper makes sense, especially since she has also praised In-N-Out's Animal Style burger, created in 1961 after customers started asking for its specific build – and was beloved by Julia Child as well. Animal Style has grilled onions, extra spread, and a mustard-cooked patty. "Those two are my favorite: the Animal-Style In-N-Out burger and the Whopper from Burger King," she told Today. Parton's picks are not identical, but the pattern is clear: beef, onions, pickles, plenty of sauce, and a legacy that has lasted for decades.
Dolly Parton's burger pick fits her comfort-food roots
Dolly Parton's Whopper order makes sense when you look at the other foods she likes. Parton's Taco Bell order is totally relatable: She goes for the Soft Taco Supreme and the Mexican Pizza. She has also dished on her love for potatoes and her go-to chicken and dumplings dinner. What do all of these foods have in common? They are hearty, filling, and casual.
That same idea shows up in her home cooking, too. In "Good Lookin' Cookin'," the cookbook she wrote with her sister Rachel Parton George, Parton talks about learning to cook to help her family while growing up with 11 siblings in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains. However, the only recipe to use ground beef is her five-layer dinner, which keeps that comfort-food connection going with sliced russet potatoes, onions, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers.
There's even a burger specifically inspired by her — the Appalachian Smash Burger from Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge, with pulled pork, pimento cheese, Dolly Parton's fried green tomatoes, and barbecue sauce. Parton is also launching Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, which is expected to include a barbecue joint called DLY BBQ, a coffee shop called Dolly's Cup of Ambition Coffee, and old-fashioned sweets. The full menu has not been revealed, but you could probably expect a burger and classic Southern dishes.