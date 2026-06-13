Dolly Parton's Burger King Order Is A Tried-And-True Classic

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Dolly Parton may be country royalty, but one of her favorite fast-food burgers is as simple and old-school as it gets. The "Jolene" singer said she has a soft spot for the Whopper from Burger King (per Today). The Whopper's classic build keeps things straightforward: flame-grilled beef, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced onions on a sesame seed bun.

Burger King pioneered the Whopper in 1957 at its first Miami restaurant, so Parton's pick has some real fast-food history behind it. Ellen DeGeneres is a fan, too. She brought a Whopper, shake, and fries onstage with her during one of her first stand-up comedy performances in her 20s and ate the entire meal as part of her set.

Parton's fondness for the Whopper makes sense, especially since she has also praised In-N-Out's Animal Style burger, created in 1961 after customers started asking for its specific build – and was beloved by Julia Child as well. Animal Style has grilled onions, extra spread, and a mustard-cooked patty. "Those two are my favorite: the Animal-Style In-N-Out burger and the Whopper from Burger King," she told Today. Parton's picks are not identical, but the pattern is clear: beef, onions, pickles, plenty of sauce, and a legacy that has lasted for decades.