This Fast Food Chain Is The Most Likely To Get Orders Wrong

There's nothing more frustrating than getting the wrong fast food order. It can throw off the rest of your day's errands or ruin your dinner. Or worse, you finally get home, open the bag, and the thing you craved the most is missing or incorrect. According to Intouch Insight's 2025 Drive-Thru Study, KFC had one of the roughest order-accuracy showings among chicken chains. The study looked at 165 mystery shops per brand across 13 U.S. chains, so this was not one random drive-thru disaster. Basically, KFC was eight percentage points behind Chick-fil-A, which was the most accurate when it came to getting orders right. That tracks with KFC being ranked the worst fast food fried chicken chain before.

The stories are showing up outside the study, too. In a Reddit thread about fast food chains that often get orders wrong, KFC was the top response. The top commenter specifically called out KFC and wrote, "KFC. They simply don't know how to make good food." Another lamented, "KFC always [forgets] the gravy," which had another user agreeing that this particular phenomenon happens too often. On Facebook, someone claimed, "KFC and Burger King have continuously been the worst service for the past 5 [to] 10 years."

Of course, that does not mean every KFC run is doomed. However, when you are craving that golden fried chicken, hot fries, buttermilk biscuits, or the extra sauce you specifically asked for, even one missing item is annoying. Between the study results and internet reviews, KFC clearly has enough complaints to make the issue hard to ignore.