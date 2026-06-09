The Seattle Donut Shop That Customers Willingly Wait Hours In Line For

Waiting in line for food is a pretty universal experience, whether you're queuing up at a food truck, getting stuck behind someone who is taking their sweet time perusing the menu at a drive-thru, or putting your name on a list for the newest restaurant in town. But can you imagine waiting literal hours for donuts? That's exactly what the patrons of The Flour Box in Seattle, Washington, have been doing for years.

The bakery opens at 10 a.m., but the line can start forming as early as 7 a.m., and it can extend around a fairly large parking lot. To manage these massive crowds, The Flour Box does have contingency plans in place: When the line grows exceptionally long, staff members head outside to count heads and tally intended orders. Typically, walk-in customers are capped at a maximum of eight donuts. Once the day's inventory is accounted for in the line, staff notify anyone further back that they won't be able to get any donuts that day. On especially busy days, the bakery might lower the purchase limit to six donuts to fulfill more orders. Conversely, as an added bonus, if there is no line at all, the bakery lifts the limits altogether.

You might be wondering why The Flour Box gets such long lines. Well, it's mostly because the donuts are just that good — though its small-batch baked goods, like snickerdoodle cookies and fudgy brownies, also share the spotlight with a tasty selection of artisan coffees and house-made syrups — but there is also the fact that it's only open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 10 a.m. until sellout.