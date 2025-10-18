The One-Ingredient Upgrade For Dense And Fudgy Brownies

When adding espresso to your brownies, Odette D'Aniello noted that the most common mistake she finds that home bakers make is adding too much. "Anything more than a tablespoon, especially in small batches, will push the flavor into mocha territory." A good rule of thumb is to not use any more than 1 teaspoon for a recipe in an 8x8-inch pan, or 1½ teaspoons for one baked in a 9x13-inch pan. Also, keep in mind that while D'Aniello is referring to instant espresso powder, you can use freshly brewed espresso if that's all you have on hand. In this case, swap the water in your recipe for the brownies to receive all the same delicious benefits.

While adding espresso is an instant upgrade, you can even consider some more ingredients that play well with it. For example, adding a spicy ingredient like chilies can elevate your brownies even further. This works especially well thanks to coffee, chili, and chocolate's known love for each other. You'll see them used commonly in Mexican cuisine (like in chocolate mole sauce), or as a secret ingredient to elevate a bowl of chili. If you're looking to add some texture, you can fold in some chopped nuts, like walnuts or almonds, for some crunch.