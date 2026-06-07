How Much A 6-Pack Of Beer Cost In The '60s Vs Today

It's no secret that food and drink items came with lower price tags in the 1960s. A prime rib dinner cost around $4 during the decade, while the majority of groceries were priced well under $1 per pound. Accordingly, a six-pack of brewskis apparently didn't break the bank either; the item started the decade at $1.70 and gradually increased to a decade-high $1.92 in 1969.

The ability to purchase a six-pack for less than the cost of a single Budweiser tall boy in 2026 is easy to romanticize. However, it's critical to adjust those values for inflation, as the nominal dollar amounts don't accurately reflect past purchasing power. When 1960s prices are adjusted to modern values, the costs turn out to be higher than today's averages. A price of $1.70 in 1960 translates to roughly $19.19 in buying power in 2026, while the 1969 price of $1.92 equates to approximately $17.61.

In 2025, an average six-pack of beer in the U.S. cost between $10 to $13, meaning the price of beer has actually declined since the 1960s. In fact, across all the decades since the 1960s, beer costs are at an all-time low. Combined with a far more expansive brand selection, the golden era of beer shopping may be the 2020s rather than decades past.