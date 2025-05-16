The US State That Eats The Most Pizza By Volume Isn't New York Or New Jersey

When you think of places where people are most likely to consume large quantities of pizza, the Northeast of the United States seems like a no-brainer — after all, New York-style pizza is considered the best. But, in fact, it's the Midwest that takes the cake (or pie, in this case) when it comes to snacking on slices, with North Dakota ranked as the number one state that consumes the most pizza. According to data collected by Pizza Hut's second annual Pizza Trends Report, North Dakota residents clocked in at an average of 9.9 slices per month.

This statistic comes at quite a surprise (at least for non-native North Dakotans), considering that the state is most known for meals like bison, fry bread tacos, and tater tot hotdish, as well as salads that actually incorporate sweets, like cookie salad. But when residents aren't in the mood for whipping up those classics, data would suggest that they often turn to pizza. While most states have just one favorite type, North Dakotans also rise above, with two preferred varieties. A survey conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Tabasco Brand uncovered that both pepperoni and supreme-style pizzas are at the top of their list, a trait shared only the neighboring region of South Dakota.