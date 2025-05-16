The US State That Eats The Most Pizza By Volume Isn't New York Or New Jersey
When you think of places where people are most likely to consume large quantities of pizza, the Northeast of the United States seems like a no-brainer — after all, New York-style pizza is considered the best. But, in fact, it's the Midwest that takes the cake (or pie, in this case) when it comes to snacking on slices, with North Dakota ranked as the number one state that consumes the most pizza. According to data collected by Pizza Hut's second annual Pizza Trends Report, North Dakota residents clocked in at an average of 9.9 slices per month.
This statistic comes at quite a surprise (at least for non-native North Dakotans), considering that the state is most known for meals like bison, fry bread tacos, and tater tot hotdish, as well as salads that actually incorporate sweets, like cookie salad. But when residents aren't in the mood for whipping up those classics, data would suggest that they often turn to pizza. While most states have just one favorite type, North Dakotans also rise above, with two preferred varieties. A survey conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Tabasco Brand uncovered that both pepperoni and supreme-style pizzas are at the top of their list, a trait shared only the neighboring region of South Dakota.
Other states that consume the most pizza and what to pair with it
According to the Pizza Trends Report conducted by Pizza Hut, the average pizza lover consumes 288 slices per year. What's more, 32% of those surveyed anticipated that their pizza intake will only grow in the years to come — talk about dedication. Surprisingly, however, New York and New Jersey both failed to even make it into the top five states that chow down on pizza most often. Tied for second place were two other Midwestern states — Kansas and South Dakota — which both reported eating an average of 9.4 slices per month. Third place saw two winners as well, with West Virginia and Wisconsin both clocking in at 9.3 slices per month.
Interestingly, the Pizza Trends Report also concluded that wings are considered the best pairing for pizza, and nearly half of the people who pair their wings with different types of pizza like to choose contrasting flavors. Popular choices were sweet honey chicken wings with the savory spiciness of pepperoni pizza, and mild vegetable-topped pies paired with wings that bring the heat. Considering that North Dakota produces more honey than any other state, we wouldn't be surprised if its pizza-loving residents poured a little hot honey on both their slices and their wings.