The Special Edition Chef Boyardee Canned Meal That All '90s Kids Remember

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The iconic brand Chef Boyardee was founded in 1928, and has fed generations of American kids and families with its easy heat-and-serve canned pastas. Some of its products are classics that it has been selling for decades, including Beefaroni, Ravioli, and Lasagna. However, it has also occasionally released varieties featuring fun shapes based on popular animated characters that were designed to appeal to children. One it introduced in the 1990s had kids who loved superheroes begging their moms to buy them "Spider-Man" pasta.

The Spidey-themed meal came out in 1995 and was tied to "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," a popular Fox show that ran from 1994 to 1998. It came in either a tomato-and-cheese-flavored sauce or a tomato sauce with mini meatballs, and featured three pasta shapes: Spider-Man, a spider web, and a Spider-Man face. A high-energy TV commercial from the time showed a child becoming animated and helping the Marvel Comics superhero capture a nemesis.

Chef Boyardee discontinued its "Spider-Man" pasta in the late 1990s, making it one of many nostalgic canned foods we may never see again. However, in 2020, an X (formerly Twitter) user opened a "corroded can" from 1995 and shared a photo of the contents. The pasta had devolved into a shrunken, dried, and mostly unrecognizable hard brown mass. It was likely great in its prime, but it certainly didn't rank among the best foods to eat straight from the can 25 years later.