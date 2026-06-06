The Special Edition Chef Boyardee Canned Meal That All '90s Kids Remember
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The iconic brand Chef Boyardee was founded in 1928, and has fed generations of American kids and families with its easy heat-and-serve canned pastas. Some of its products are classics that it has been selling for decades, including Beefaroni, Ravioli, and Lasagna. However, it has also occasionally released varieties featuring fun shapes based on popular animated characters that were designed to appeal to children. One it introduced in the 1990s had kids who loved superheroes begging their moms to buy them "Spider-Man" pasta.
The Spidey-themed meal came out in 1995 and was tied to "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," a popular Fox show that ran from 1994 to 1998. It came in either a tomato-and-cheese-flavored sauce or a tomato sauce with mini meatballs, and featured three pasta shapes: Spider-Man, a spider web, and a Spider-Man face. A high-energy TV commercial from the time showed a child becoming animated and helping the Marvel Comics superhero capture a nemesis.
Chef Boyardee discontinued its "Spider-Man" pasta in the late 1990s, making it one of many nostalgic canned foods we may never see again. However, in 2020, an X (formerly Twitter) user opened a "corroded can" from 1995 and shared a photo of the contents. The pasta had devolved into a shrunken, dried, and mostly unrecognizable hard brown mass. It was likely great in its prime, but it certainly didn't rank among the best foods to eat straight from the can 25 years later.
Chef Boyardee is evolving past canned pasta into skillet meals
Pac-Man was among the other themed pastas Chef Boyardee made in the 1980s and 1990s, featuring Pac-Man, ghost, and power-pellet shapes in a golden chicken-flavored sauce. Its "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" meal featured likenesses of each turtle. There was also an "X-Men" version with Wolverine, Storm, and Beast shapes, one based on "The Smurfs," and another based on "Street Sharks," a less-remembered mid-1990s show. Jumping ahead to 2016, the brand debuted pastas featuring DC Comics' Justice League superheroes. The macaroni was shaped like the emblems of Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl. There were also later varieties based on the shows "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Paw Patrol."
Chef Boyardee's other products include frozen family-size skillet meals and homemade pizza kits, which come with a crust mix and pizza sauce, with or without pepperoni. One entry, launched in 2026, comprises a line of pantry skillet meals that include dried pasta and a sauce packet. Consumers add meat and a liquid such as water or milk, following the same concept as Hamburger Helper. The meals come in Cheeseburger Mac, Beef Pasta, Meat Lasagna, Cheesy Italian Shells, and Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo varieties.
Hometown Food Company, which bought Chef Boyardee in 2025 from Conagra, is working to revitalize the legacy brand, and introducing the skillet meals is an important step in that effort. As part of its plans, the company also sponsored a car in the 2026 Daytona 500 NASCAR race.