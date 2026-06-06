The 2017 Chick-Fil-A Lawsuit That Featured A (Rumored) Bun Straight Out Of A Nightmare
Having been around since 1946, Chick-fil-A has cemented itself as an iconic fixture of the fast food scene, and is considered one of the most successful chicken chains in history. Customers visiting the chain have come to expect exceptionally polite service, its signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, and, of course, a menu centered entirely around chicken, which can be ordered either fried or grilled. Yet despite its stellar reputation, in 2016, one customer allegedly discovered an off-menu addition in their sandwich, which, according to the subsequent lawsuit, contained a dead rodent baked into the bun. Yikes.
The disturbing incident reportedly took place in 2016, when customer Ellen Manfalouti claimed she ordered the sandwich from a franchised Chick-fil-A location in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. According to the lawsuit, Manfalouti allegedly discovered the rodent only after taking a bite of the sandwich. While she reportedly did not bite directly into the animal itself, she later sought medical treatment for severe nausea, which, under the circumstances, is completely understandable. Because Chick-fil-A operates largely under a franchise system, Manfalouti's lawsuit targeted the specific restaurant location and its manager rather than the corporate chain as a whole, seeking more than $50,000 in damages following the incident.
Despite Manfalouti photographing the bun containing the alleged rodent (look it up at your own peril), the incident remains technically unproven in a legal sense. That's because neither the franchised Chick-fil-A location nor the company itself was ever formally found liable in court, and neither released a statement regarding the incident. Instead, the lawsuit was settled privately for an undisclosed amount before the case was able to reach trial.
Severe fast food scandals are scary but highly uncommon
The idea of finding an unwanted surprise in your fast food is the stuff of nightmares. And while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this disturbing case is just one of several high-profile contamination stories to make headlines over the years. Still, there's no need to panic — the odds of finding something unwanted in your meal are incredibly slim, and fast food chains are typically known for having some of the strictest food hygiene standards in the restaurant industry.
Food contamination has played a role in some of the biggest fast food scandals in history. In 2025, McDonald's was sued by a customer who alleged they found both a clump of hair and a piece of metal inside a hamburger they purchased in 2024. According to the lawsuit, the customer was able to spot the hair before eating it, but wasn't so lucky with the metal fragment and swallowed it, resulting in medical bills and emotional distress for which they sought compensation. McDonald's and the franchise group involved later released a statement apologizing for the incident. However, because the lawsuit remains ongoing as of this writing, neither party has formally admitted liability.
While there are unfortunately several documented cases involving hair, foreign objects, and undeclared allergens in restaurant food, the good news is that reports involving animal remains or other severe contaminants are extremely rare. In fact, some of the most infamous claims involving human or animal parts in fast food have later turned out to be hoaxes. For instance, one woman was exposed (and later jailed) for planting a real severed finger in a bowl of Wendy's chili, while a photo of a "KFC fried rat" went viral but was later debunked as false.