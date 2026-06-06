The 2017 Chick-Fil-A Lawsuit That Featured A (Rumored) Bun Straight Out Of A Nightmare

Having been around since 1946, Chick-fil-A has cemented itself as an iconic fixture of the fast food scene, and is considered one of the most successful chicken chains in history. Customers visiting the chain have come to expect exceptionally polite service, its signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, and, of course, a menu centered entirely around chicken, which can be ordered either fried or grilled. Yet despite its stellar reputation, in 2016, one customer allegedly discovered an off-menu addition in their sandwich, which, according to the subsequent lawsuit, contained a dead rodent baked into the bun. Yikes.

The disturbing incident reportedly took place in 2016, when customer Ellen Manfalouti claimed she ordered the sandwich from a franchised Chick-fil-A location in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. According to the lawsuit, Manfalouti allegedly discovered the rodent only after taking a bite of the sandwich. While she reportedly did not bite directly into the animal itself, she later sought medical treatment for severe nausea, which, under the circumstances, is completely understandable. Because Chick-fil-A operates largely under a franchise system, Manfalouti's lawsuit targeted the specific restaurant location and its manager rather than the corporate chain as a whole, seeking more than $50,000 in damages following the incident.

Despite Manfalouti photographing the bun containing the alleged rodent (look it up at your own peril), the incident remains technically unproven in a legal sense. That's because neither the franchised Chick-fil-A location nor the company itself was ever formally found liable in court, and neither released a statement regarding the incident. Instead, the lawsuit was settled privately for an undisclosed amount before the case was able to reach trial.