Jimmy Buffett Hung Out At This Florida Restaurant Before He Was Famous

Before the late Jimmy Buffett found musical fame and helped create his song-inspired restaurant concepts, Cheeseburger in Paradise and Margaritaville, the famed singer used to hang out at a Key West, Florida, restaurant called Louie's Backyard. It was the early 1970s, and the new restaurant had just opened next door to the home of an as-yet unknown Buffett. The future star became a regular presence at Louie's, reportedly playing music in exchange for food and beer. Even his cat hung out there so much that it became a well-known fixture at the establishment, palling around with the bartender's dog, with whom the animal reportedly lapped up Kahlua and cream on the regular.

Buffett was well-known for singing about his own travels and life experiences, and Louie's Backyard is the restaurant referenced in his song "Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season." Though the lyrics on the original album are, "I knew I could use a bloody Mary, so I stumbled next door to the bar," live versions of the song Buffett performed later in life amended the lyric to specify that it was Louie's Backyard he stumbled into to get his drink.

In those early days of the restaurant, when Buffett lived next door, Louie's Backyard only had enough seats for 12 patrons at a time. Long after fame came calling, Buffett continued visiting this nostalgic spot and remained a customer throughout his life.