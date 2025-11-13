The Sweet Holiday Pringles Chip Shoppers Don't Want Back
The arrival of the holiday season each year brings the return of festive flavors from many food brands, whether perennial favorites or brand new ones making their debut. Depending on the response, the new flavors can become seasonal staples, or may never be seen again. Pringles has tried out different holiday flavors of its iconic potato crisps over the years, and one sweet chip that shoppers don't want to see come back was Milk Chocolate.
The chip brand introduced it for the holidays in 2014, which weren't chocolate-covered potato chips as you might think. Instead they were dusted with a chocolate flavoring made with cocoa, which one reviewer compared to sprinkling Nesquik on the chips.
The main criticism was that there wasn't enough chocolate flavor on the lightly-dusted chips, with some even saying they could barely taste it or that the chips just had an artificial sweetness. Combined with that, the chips didn't taste as salty as usual, making for a bland experience. Some even knocked their appearance, saying the sprinkled chocolate seasoning looked like dirt, and several people posited that they should have been chocolate-covered chips. Despite that, the Milk Chocolate Pringles did actually return for the holidays in 2015, but haven't been back since.
The history of Pringles' holiday flavors
Pringles first introduced limited-edition sweet holiday flavors in 2012, and it rolled out both new and returning ones for the festive season over the next few years. In addition to Milk Chocolate, the company debuted Cinnamon & Sugar, Pecan Pie, White Chocolate, White Chocolate Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Sugar Cookie, and of course, Pringles flavored with pumpkin pie spice. The chips took a savory turn in 2017 with eight Thanksgiving Dinner flavors. The following year, the company featured a three-pack you could order online that came with turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.
But after the Sugar Cookie chips came out in 2016, Pringles stopped putting out sweet holiday flavors until nearly a decade later. Just as it revived its discontinued honey mustard flavor, Pringles brought back Cinnamon & Sugar in September 2025, but in a new form as Pringles Mingles. The new snacks, which it introduced in 2024, come in bags, not the trademark tubes. They are puffed, corn-based, and shaped like bowties in a nod to the look of Pringle's "Mr. P" logo. Each puff has two flavors, which is where the "Mingles" name comes from. Perhaps if the cinnamon sugar snacks are successful, Pringles might try sweet holiday-flavored potato crips again!