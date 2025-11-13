The Sweet Holiday Pringles Chip Shoppers Don't Want Back

The arrival of the holiday season each year brings the return of festive flavors from many food brands, whether perennial favorites or brand new ones making their debut. Depending on the response, the new flavors can become seasonal staples, or may never be seen again. Pringles has tried out different holiday flavors of its iconic potato crisps over the years, and one sweet chip that shoppers don't want to see come back was Milk Chocolate.

The chip brand introduced it for the holidays in 2014, which weren't chocolate-covered potato chips as you might think. Instead they were dusted with a chocolate flavoring made with cocoa, which one reviewer compared to sprinkling Nesquik on the chips.

The main criticism was that there wasn't enough chocolate flavor on the lightly-dusted chips, with some even saying they could barely taste it or that the chips just had an artificial sweetness. Combined with that, the chips didn't taste as salty as usual, making for a bland experience. Some even knocked their appearance, saying the sprinkled chocolate seasoning looked like dirt, and several people posited that they should have been chocolate-covered chips. Despite that, the Milk Chocolate Pringles did actually return for the holidays in 2015, but haven't been back since.