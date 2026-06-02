How Texas BBQ Twinkies Are Different From The Sweet Treats From Hostess

We all know Twinkies as Hostess' iconic golden snack cakes with vanilla-flavored cream inside. (Fun fact: the retro treats originally had an irresistible banana cream filling.) But the nostalgic mini cakes aren't the only kind of Twinkies that exist. A barbecue appetizer and side dish born in the Lone Star State that takes jalapeño poppers to another, meatier level is called Texas Twinkies. The moniker is a riff on their similar oblong shape to their namesake, and they both have a filled, creamy center.

Hutchins BBQ came up with the idea back in 2014 as a way to use leftover brisket. The popular barbecue restaurant, which has a location in McKinney and Frisco each, stuffs 4- to 5-inch large jalapeños with equal layers of cream cheese and chopped brisket, then wraps them with thick-cut bacon. It first smokes the peppers and then sears them on the grill to brown and crisp the bacon, before finishing them with an all-over brush of barbecue sauce. Since they take some time to make, Hutchins originally only sold them on weekends. However, they became so popular that they are now always available.

Texas Twinkies combine savory, tangy, and smoky flavors with a bit of sweetness and some heat, and also appeal with contrasting crispy, creamy, and tender textures. Because of their success, other barbecue places eagerly followed and now make their own versions of them, too. Hutchins named a National Texas Twinkies Day in 2022, choosing October 16th because it's midway between Texas Independence Day and National Barbecue Month.