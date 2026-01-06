The Ingredient That Made Retro Twinkies Irresistible Is Missing Today

That sweet little cream-filled sponge cake known as the Twinkie is still going strong on supermarket shelves nearly a century after it was created. The confection first found its audience in 1930, and snackers the world over have been enjoying it ever since. But today's Twinkies are quite different in composition from the ones that first rolled off the assembly line at the Continental Baking Company in Illinois — including a key ingredient that is no longer used in the standard Twinkie flavor.

For the first 10-plus years of the Twinkie's life, the cakes were filled with a banana-based cream. While we don't know precisely which types of bananas first gave the snacking cakes their creamy centers, we do know bananas were chosen for their plentiful availability in all seasons of the year. This was in contrast to strawberries, which aren't available year-round, and it was this fact that helped lead to the invention of the Twinkie. The creator of the treats, James Dewar, a manager at Continental Baking Company, wanted to find a use for strawberry shortcake equipment that sat unused when strawberries weren't in season. He came up with the idea of taking the same, spongy cakes used to make strawberry shortcakes and injecting them with banana cream instead of strawberries and cream.

Banana seems like an ideal flavor pairing for Twinkies, with the fruit's mellow sweetness mixed into cool, smooth cream, playing off the more saccharine qualities of the sponge cake — kind of like a little snack-sized banana cream pie. Consumers seemed to agree, and the treats became widely popular. Twinkies were made with banana cream until the 1940s. Ironically, it was once again scarcity that prompted a change, this time spelling banana's demise.