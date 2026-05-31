Why Fast Food Logos Often Have These 2 Colors

Fast food chains seemingly do the most to get people into their restaurants. When McDonald's started hearing from angry customers that its prices were getting too high, it lowered the cost of eight of its combo meals as part of a concerted effort to woo people back to its drive-thrus. Burger King's mascot has evolved continuously since the 1950s, encompassing everything from a Duke of Doubt to kid-friendly monsters and a Creepy plastic King. But one thing these two burger chains have in common, with many other fast food conglomerates, is their use of red and yellow in their logos. It's not an accident; both colors actually stimulate something in consumers' psyches.

The color red actually speeds up people's heart rates, the same as when we're excited about something. Viewing it can give people a sense of energy and even passion, creating an urgent need (for a cheeseburger!). Yellow also has positive associations, like happiness, but it's also capable of emitting comfortable vibes, like the yellow rays of the sun warming you all over.

It's no surprise then that so many logo creators have combined the two colors to give potential customers the subtle notion that if they act on their urgent boost of excitement, they will find joy and contentment in what they order. It's a bit of psychological brain hacking, but there's a reason marketing falls under the sciences.