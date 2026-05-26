The Aldi Peanut Butter Cups That Make Reese's Taste Like 'Trash'

Few flavor combinations are as iconic as peanut butter and chocolate — a flawless blend of sweet cocoa and salty nuttiness that remains an all-time favorite pairing. They team up most famously in peanut butter cups, and since Reese's dominated the market for a long time after its 1928 debut, it set the standard for what they were supposed to taste like. But as newer competitors, like Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, have gotten attention more recently, many people are discovering that they like other brands better, and are dumping on their former fave.

"Reese's (coming from a guy who grew up on them) are trash compared to [Aldi's version]," one Redditor wrote. "They're like galaxies apart in terms of how good they are." Another user chimed in: "Reese's are (were) one of my favorites until I finally bought my first bag of these ... No comparison!" A former skeptic wrote in another thread, "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot ... Moral of the story ... they are by far better than Reese's."

A few commenters contended that Reese's used to be better and had gone downhill. That echoes a an open letter posted on LinkedIn in early 2026 by Brad Reese, a grandson of the brand's founder, that The Hershey Company had began using "compound coatings" and "peanut‑butter‑style crèmes" in various Reese's products. Following the public backlash, Hershey used its Investor Day presentation to announce that it will revert to its classic milk and dark chocolate recipes by 2027 — though it maintains that the flagship, core Reese's Peanut Butter Cups never changed.