Packaging plays a pivotal role in the world of food and drink. Jack Daniel's square bottles hint at the brand's storied legacy, while Pringles come canned to protect their unique shape. Even ketchup packaging can inspire conversation; peruse the grocery store aisles of Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and, oftentimes, Scandinavia, and you'll often come across it in a toothpaste-like package. Dramatically smaller than the standard American ketchup container, the vessel is primarily distributed for functional advantages. The tube enables easy application, squirting out measured amounts of the condiment in a dedicated shape. The container can be fully emptied once low in volume, ensuring less kitchen waste. Not to mention, the compact size eases storage.

Such a tube-shaped vessel is common for condiments in Northern Europe. Even the ketchup varieties are numerous; everything from curry ketchup to a mayo-ketchup mix appears on shelves. Practically speaking, the format makes it easy to squeeze a preferred condiment onto Swedish and other Nordic-style hot dogs, without commitment to a single brand. It's a unique regional practice with its own set of advantages.