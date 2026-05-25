Why Ketchup Is Sold In A Tube In Certain Parts Of Europe
Packaging plays a pivotal role in the world of food and drink. Jack Daniel's square bottles hint at the brand's storied legacy, while Pringles come canned to protect their unique shape. Even ketchup packaging can inspire conversation; peruse the grocery store aisles of Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and, oftentimes, Scandinavia, and you'll often come across it in a toothpaste-like package. Dramatically smaller than the standard American ketchup container, the vessel is primarily distributed for functional advantages. The tube enables easy application, squirting out measured amounts of the condiment in a dedicated shape. The container can be fully emptied once low in volume, ensuring less kitchen waste. Not to mention, the compact size eases storage.
Such a tube-shaped vessel is common for condiments in Northern Europe. Even the ketchup varieties are numerous; everything from curry ketchup to a mayo-ketchup mix appears on shelves. Practically speaking, the format makes it easy to squeeze a preferred condiment onto Swedish and other Nordic-style hot dogs, without commitment to a single brand. It's a unique regional practice with its own set of advantages.
The prevalence of tubed condiments in Europe
In Europe, tube-packaged condiments extend far past ketchup. You've likely already come across culinary staples like tomato paste, as well as anchovy paste, in such a form, oftentimes from Italy. Densely packed with umami, this convenient packaging makes it easy to dispense either ingredient in precisely measured quantities.
Yet the array of cylindrical condiment options extends even further. In Switzerland, Germany, and Scandinavia, mustard and mayonnaise are widely distributed in such containers, designed for stress-free sandwich creation. German diners can also find tubes of jam, ready to be slathered onto toast or swirled into a crème fraîche-frosted bun.
The fervor for tubed condiments grows even stronger farther north, in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries. There, you can find caviar spread in a tube — a beloved regional favorite — as well as pâté, and many flavors of spreadable cheese, ranging from shrimp to bacon. Sporting nostalgic labeling and time-tested flavors, such packaged offerings occupy a beloved cultural context. Swing by a Swedish grocery store, and you'll discover entire shelves dedicated to squeezable spreads.