It's well-known that labels are crucial in the liquor industry, not only describing the alcoholic contents but establishing a brand image, too. Yet a less often considered differentiator is the liquor bottle shape itself — a distinguishing characteristic that can be even more immediate. For instance, consider Jack Daniel's iconic Old No. 7 expression. Even when empty and stripped of a label, whiskey fans can immediately recognize the spirit's square packaging.

The liquor has been in circulation since the 19th century. The Jack Daniel Distillery, established in 1866, is the oldest registered distillery in the U.S. As such, many of the whiskey's characteristics are accompanied by a storied history, vessel included. The iconic square shape first hit the shelves around 1895, after several decades of distribution in jugs or barrels. Several theories circulate regarding the decision. Some cite logistical benefits — the sharp corners could ease transportation, with less rattling and unwanted bottle breakage.

However, a more charismatic story — one featured on the liquor's official website — involves Jack Daniel hand-selecting the bottle himself. According to the legend, the distillery creator couldn't settle on a bottle design, with the salesman exhausting all the possibilities until the last remaining square option. Daniel took a liking to the model, exclaiming the iconic phrase "A square bottle for a square shooter." And so, the era of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 commenced.