What Cruise Ships Do With All Of That Leftover Food

Cruise ship kitchens are among the most impressive operations in the food service world. These massive galleys are designed to feed thousands of passengers every single day, often across a huge range of different venues — a logistical feat that becomes even more demanding on modern lines where drink packages are heavily marketed to passengers, the food is actually worth eating, and it's considered poor etiquette to skip dining in the main cabin on the first night. However, because cruise lines are designed to keep guests constantly fed and satisfied, food waste is an unavoidable challenge — one that has forced modern lines to develop sophisticated systems for handling leftovers.

Unlike a typical restaurant, cruise ships can't simply toss their food waste into dumpsters and rely on daily trash collection. Instead, many modern vessels manage leftovers using large-scale biodigestor systems. Operating around the clock, these machines use bacteria to break down biodegradable food into a liquified form. Once processed, the broken-down material can be safely discharged at sea in accordance with international maritime regulations. This innovative method is known to drastically reduce environmental impact compared to raw dumping methods.

As for foods that are harder to break down, they're typically diverted away from the biodigestor system and placed into industrial dehydrators instead. These machines remove moisture from the waste, reducing it into dry pellets that are far easier to store and transport. In some cases, that biomass can later be processed into sustainable biofuel capable of helping generate power for the vessel and its facilities. In other cases, the dried waste is simply offloaded once the ship reaches port.