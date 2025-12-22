Alton Brown's Favorite Comfort Food Is A Crunchy Classic

Alton Brown rose to fame with his Food Network cooking show "Good Eats," which blended science-based information with food history and humor. While making dishes from basic to complex, he'd give an entertainingly nerdy breakdown of what was happening on a molecular level. When it comes to what Brown himself likes to eat, his favorite comfort food is potato chips, specifically kettle-style ones, and he could almost certainly explain just what makes the classic snack so good (via Facebook).

Kettle chips are different than regular, standard fare, largely because of how they're cooked. As their name suggests, they are fried in batches in large vats, or "kettles," which is the old-school way to make potato chips. When each new batch goes in, the oil's temperature drops, so they take a little longer to cook. That gives the starch more time to dissolve — but also absorb more moisture, producing a robust, crunchy result. Regular chips travel through a fryer at a fixed pace and temperature instead – a quicker process that makes them delicate and crispy rather than crunchy. The kettle variety is also generally a little thicker, and the extra cooking time gives them a more caramelized flavor as well.

Brown makes homemade potato chips by frying Russet potato slices about the thickness of a dime in a Dutch oven, and tops them just with salt, pepper, and a spray of malt vinegar (per YouTube). Meanwhile, you can make the store-bought chips most of us usually buy taste fresh with an easy trick – just toss them into the oven for a few minutes to crisp up, spritz of vinegar optional.