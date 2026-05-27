12 Best Grilling Accessories For Father's Day Under $30

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Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you're tired of gifting him cologne that he never ends up wearing, or golf balls that he just adds to his growing collection, it's time to figure out a different course of action. If your dad is one of the three-quarters of pops who can think of no better way to spend Father's Day than grilling steaks and burgers with the fam, there is a world of opportunity here to find the perfect gift, and one that won't put a strain on your wallet.

If your father has been trying to grill the perfect steak or smoke his briskets just like his favorite barbecue joint, but so far has come up a bit short, then perhaps he needs a little assistance. These 12 grilling accessories are some of the best, each one a practical tool that can nudge him ever closer to backyard cookout nirvana. And the best thing for you, aside from seeing your dad's eyes alight with elation as he realizes you've just given him the gift of grilling joy, is that none of them are over $30. Please note that prices may vary across regions and due to price fluctuations.