12 Best Grilling Accessories For Father's Day Under $30
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Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you're tired of gifting him cologne that he never ends up wearing, or golf balls that he just adds to his growing collection, it's time to figure out a different course of action. If your dad is one of the three-quarters of pops who can think of no better way to spend Father's Day than grilling steaks and burgers with the fam, there is a world of opportunity here to find the perfect gift, and one that won't put a strain on your wallet.
If your father has been trying to grill the perfect steak or smoke his briskets just like his favorite barbecue joint, but so far has come up a bit short, then perhaps he needs a little assistance. These 12 grilling accessories are some of the best, each one a practical tool that can nudge him ever closer to backyard cookout nirvana. And the best thing for you, aside from seeing your dad's eyes alight with elation as he realizes you've just given him the gift of grilling joy, is that none of them are over $30. Please note that prices may vary across regions and due to price fluctuations.
The whole hog
For dads who only have a few grilling implements or whose grilling tools are looking fairly wonky after too many summers' use, this kit comes with everything he could possibly need, including stainless steel skewers, an apron, and even a corkscrew. And he won't have to worry about finding a place to put everything because it all comes in a handy carrying case, so he can wrap everything up and conveniently take it from home, to cabin, to campsite.
The Kaluns grilling accessories set is available on Amazon for $27.99.
Everything tastes better when Dad grills it
When Dad is a cheesin' yet sentimental sort of fellow, who can nonetheless throw down at the grill, he'll appreciate this printed apron and grill platter set, which both read "Everything tastes better when Dad grills it." As cute as the message is, they're both super practical because the 16-inch by 9.2-inch platter can hold a lot of burgers, and the apron will keep his polo-shirt-and-khakis combo clean (nothing, unfortunately, for keeping those New Balances pristine).
The LEJIAJINW grilling platter with apron set is available on Amazon for $21.99.
Come up to temp
Grilling meats like chicken (which needs to cook lid-down) requires that it reaches a specific internal temperature. If Dad normally overcooks the poultry, just to be sure, give him — and your family — the gift of perfectly grilled breasts, thighs, or wings with this lifetime warranty guaranteed meat thermometer, which is instant-read and waterproof, and features large, easy-to-read numbers.
The Alpha Grillers meat thermometer is available on Amazon for $12.97.
Meat infusions made easy
Has Dad been longing to take his grilling and smoking to the next level? Then he needs this meat injector set, which allows him to infuse his brisket or turkeys with brine, marinade, or even liquid butter, for an intensely flavorful bite.
The Ofargo meat injector is available on Amazon for $27.99.
A bright idea
Okay, even the most perfect dad around can make a slight timing mistake when it comes to grilling dinner. If the sun has started to set, but Dad is just getting started, he'll appreciate these grilling lights, which can attach to the grill cover or side-shelf magnetically. They have posable necks, too, so Dad can aim the light exactly where he needs it.
The RVZHI grilling lights are available on Amazon for $17.09.
Wood you care for some flavor?
Now, surely your dad knows that when he's smoking barbecue at home, wood is the essential ingredient because the wood plays a significant part in determining some of the flavor of the meat. So load him up with bags of Bear Mountain BBQ wood chunks, which come in a variety of flavors like apple, cherry, hickory, bourbon, and mesquite, and sell in 4.1-pound bags.
Bear Mountain BBQ wood chunks in apple, cherry, hickory, bourbon, and mesquite are available at Tractor Supply Co. for $8.99 each.
Wok and roll, Daddio
People cannot survive on grilled meats alone. It's good to add some veggies into the mix now and then, and nothing beats zucchini, mushrooms, and even eggplant chopped into chunks and cooked on the grill, which is made easier by using this steel Cuisinart non-stick grill wok basket. Let Dad handle both the main meats and the sides this Father's Day.
The Cuisinart Non Stick Grill Wok Basket is available at Kohl's for $29.99.
Help Dad serve (barbecue) this Father's Day
This set of Cuisinart prep and serve trays is an ideal gift for giving Dad dedicated surfaces upon which he can place raw meat before grilling, then cooked meat that needs to rest. The different colors mean he's less likely to get one confused with the other, while the generous edges on either side give him a better grip on his precious cargo.
The Cuisinart Grilling Prep & Serve Trays are available on Amazon for $21.51.
Dad don't want no (wire-bristle) scrubs
Dad would probably say that his number one job is to protect his family, and danger could be lurking anywhere — even in those traditional grill brushes, which can detach, lodge themselves in your food, and end up in your mouth. That's why some people are switching over to the zero-wire bristle BBQ Daddy grill brushes from Scrub Daddy, an effective alternative that uses the power of steam and is durable, powerful, and safe.
The BBQ Daddy Grill Brush is available at Home Depot for $29.93.
Dad can hold his hands to the flames, but feel no burn
For some grilling jobs, like removing metal grill baskets or lifting the grate to retrieve something that has fallen into the fire, pot holders just won't do; Dad needs something that fits closer to his hands, like these Kingsford grilling gloves. Made to withstand extreme heat, they're also non-slip, helping him get a grip with both safety and ease.
Kingsford Grilling Gloves are available at Lowe's for $23.99 per pair.
You can rest now
Every meat griller worth his salt knows that you have to let your slabs of beef, poultry, or pork rest for a bit after cooking, so the juices can redistribute and you have more tender, juicy bites. If your dad is tired of transporting the meat back into the house so that the bugs don't get to it, then he needs this insulated barbecue blanket, which keeps everything warm while giving it a protected place to rest. This is also a great gift if your dad likes to prepare a brisket or steaks at home, then transport them elsewhere to share.
The BBQ Bolycen blanket for resting meat is available on Amazon for $24.99.
He's a membraniac, membraniac, that's for sure
Perhaps the biggest pain in the butt when it comes to making pork ribs is removing the membrane that runs along the underside of the rack. If you've noticed your dad struggling with it, make it easy on the old man and get him a stainless steel membrane remover tool, something he likely didn't even know existed, but will suddenly feel like he can't live without.
The Srunsin rib membrane remover tool is available on Amazon for $9.99.