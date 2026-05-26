17 Walmart Father's Day Gifts Under $40 That Hungry Dads Will Love

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As Father's Day 2026 approaches, you may feel at a loss over what to give the father figures in your life. After all, not everyone can afford to splurge on a high-end luxury grill or an expensive espresso machine (which may not always be the best choice, anyway). Not to worry! Settle in, because Walmart has a crop of perfect Father's Day gifts for under $40 that will have the father, father-in-law, husband, grandfathers, and honorary father figures in your life smiling — and you'll be smiling over the price because these goodies are positive proof that a great gift doesn't have to break the bank.

As the old saying goes: "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Whether your gift recipient is a refined gourmand or simply a guy who likes to eat, these gifts will have him gobbling, glugging, and grilling in style. Note that prices may vary online versus in stores and also may vary based on location.