17 Walmart Father's Day Gifts Under $40 That Hungry Dads Will Love
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As Father's Day 2026 approaches, you may feel at a loss over what to give the father figures in your life. After all, not everyone can afford to splurge on a high-end luxury grill or an expensive espresso machine (which may not always be the best choice, anyway). Not to worry! Settle in, because Walmart has a crop of perfect Father's Day gifts for under $40 that will have the father, father-in-law, husband, grandfathers, and honorary father figures in your life smiling — and you'll be smiling over the price because these goodies are positive proof that a great gift doesn't have to break the bank.
As the old saying goes: "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Whether your gift recipient is a refined gourmand or simply a guy who likes to eat, these gifts will have him gobbling, glugging, and grilling in style. Note that prices may vary online versus in stores and also may vary based on location.
Innovative grill-cleaning tool gets barbecues spotlessly tidy
Because you should never clean your grill with a wire brush, the Scrub Daddy company has created the BBQ Daddy Grill Brush, a safe and bristle-free tool that cleans grills beautifully, using heat-resistant mesh infused with stainless steel fibers. Steam-activated cleaning power is set into action when you add water and apply the scrubber to a hot grill — and there's even a built-in bottle opener, so you can pop the top off your favorite drink when you're done cleaning. The BBQ Daddy Grill Brush is available from Walmart for $36.99.
Sweetly organized snacking to satisfy Dad's candy cravings
If the dad in your life has a sweet tooth, this Jelly Belly 20-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box delivers all his juicy favorites in an attractive case, with separate compartments to keep each organized and tidy — and it looks a wee bit like a tacklebox organizer, if we're being honest. But whether he enjoys his jelly beans out on the lake with a fishing rod in hand or cozied up with his favorite book, one thing is certain: He'll be snacking sweetly for hours. The Jelly Belly 20-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box is available from Walmart for $17.99.
Handy tool lets Dad easily cut fresh french fries and more
If the dad in your life enjoys cooking, this Prep Solutions 3-in-1 Deluxe French Fry Cutter is a handy tool that will allow him to quickly prep fresh french fries and chop and dice other ingredients with ease. Multiple removable blades allow adjustment of cutting size and shape to adapt to the specific task at hand, a cleaning comb is included to help tidy up, and the system is even dishwasher safe. The Prep Solutions 3-in-1 Deluxe French Fry Cutter is available from Walmart for $22.74.
A scrumptious Father's Day charcuterie spread
Snacking becomes an artform with the Damn, Man Delicatessen Box, which serves up a variety of sweet, salty, and savory components that make a wonderful spread on a charcuterie board. Three cheese blocks, a Premium Beef Summer Sausage, a cranberry nut seed mix, and salted cashews round out the offerings for a delicious Father's Day spread to satisfy Dad's appetite. The Damn, Man Delicatessen Box is available from Walmart for $39.99.
Help Dad rule the barbecue pit in style
Help Dad become a true pit master with this Cuisinart 4-Piece BBQ Pit Kit. The set includes meat shredding and lifting claws with rubberized grip handles, heat-protective silicone grill gloves, and a meat flavor injector with a replacement tip to help your favorite father figure dominate the barbecue realm. The Cuisinart 4-Piece BBQ Pit Kit is available from Walmart for $29.99.
Freshly baked cookies shipped directly to Dad
Give Dad a tasty gift that's almost as sweet as he is with this Fresh Baked Cookies Gift Tin from David's Cookies. Featuring 2 pounds of assorted cookie flavors, including Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter with Peanut Butter Chips, Double Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin, the goodies in this gourmet treat box are handmade from natural ingredients with no added preservatives, and they're baked to order the same day they're shipped to ensure optimum freshness. The David's Cookies Fresh Baked Cookies Gift Tin is available from Walmart for $33.95.
Versatile, feature-rich cooler will have Dad geared up for all his adventures
With a 24-can and 14-quart volume capacity, this rugged, lightweight, easy-to-clean Ozark Trail Soft-Sided Folding Cooler has a host of topnotch features to bolster Dad's adventures, big and small. A heavy-duty bottle opener, integrated right into the cooler, provides ultimate beverage-opening convenience; a rugged daisy chain with exterior attachment points lets Dad hang and organize his gear; a special convertible design lets him easily transform the unit from a cube cooler into a portable tote; best of all, the entire system folds flat for convenient storage. The Ozark Trail Soft-Sided Folding Cooler with Built-in Bottle Opener is available from Walmart for $22.93.
Dual-fuel camp stove offers match-free startup and built-in safety features
If Dad is a camping enthusiast, this GasOne Portable Gas Stove is a dual-fuel unit that can be operated using either a butane cartridge or propane cylinder, and it switches easily from one to the other with the aid of an included propane converter regulator. The unit starts up easily without matches, thanks to an integrated piezo electric ignition, and it has enhanced safety features so you can enjoy peace of mind while you cook in the great outdoors. The GasOne Portable Gas Stove is available from Walmart for $29.99.
Liquor-infused nuts take snack time to the next level
Level up Dad's snack time with this Beer & Bourbon Flavored Peanuts Tin, featuring liquor-infused, kettle-cooked gourmet peanuts in flavors like Irish Stout, Jamaican Lager, and Kentucky Bourbon. The set is nicely packaged in a custom gift tin and makes a perfect bar snack, game-time munchie, or anytime nosh. The Beer & Bourbon Flavored Peanuts Tin is available from Walmart for $22.95.
Deliciously varied barbecue sauce, seasoning, and rub set will have Dad's mouth watering
If the dad in your life is a barbecue lover, this Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate BBQ Gifts Sampler Set will be right up his alley, featuring a curated collection of 10 barbecue seasonings, rubs, and sauces. The flavor assortment includes sweet, spicy, and savory options to suit every grilling mood that will have Dad excited to dive in. The Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate BBQ Gifts Sampler Set is available from Walmart for $34.99.
Dad will savor the flavor complexity of this award-winning bourbon whiskey
If your dad is a connoisseur of spirits, he'll be delighted with the unique, complex flavor of this award-winning, 90-proof Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey. It features the very highest quality ingredients, and the drink's high rye content gives it boldness and gentle spiciness with a clean and smooth finish the father in your life will savor. The Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey is available from Walmart for $26.86.
A gorgeous gift tin filled with gourmet treats
The gift of indulgence is always in good taste, and Dad will feel thoroughly spoiled by this Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Tin. The beautiful tin box is filled with gourmet treats like Milk Butter Pecan Patties, Pretzel Clouds, Sea Salt Caramels, Double Silk Truffles, and lots more to make this a very sweet Father's Day indeed. The Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Tin is available from Walmart for $39.99.
High-tech temperature gun is handy for cooking and beyond
The father in your life will find plenty of uses for this high-tech AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 380, No Touch Digital Laser Temperature Gun, which accurately measures temperatures from as low as -58 degrees Fahrenheit up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. Temps can be measured from a safe distance as well, making this tool perfect for culinary endeavors like cooking, barbecuing, and baking or performing a variety of tasks in the garage and the home. The AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 380, No Touch Digital Laser Temperature Gun is available from Walmart for $17.99.
Tasty gourmet popcorn for game day or any day
For snacking done right while watching the big game, sitting down to poker night with the guys, or just kicking back to watch a movie, this Game Day Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set gives Dad three varieties of heirloom kernels to pop and munch on: Ruby Crunch, Classic Golden, and Poppin' Blue. In addition, he can top off his freshly popped corn with five delicious gourmet seasoning flavors: Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan, Better White Cheddar, Dreamy Creamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper. The Game Day Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set is available from Walmart for $22.48.
Jam-packed grilling tool set features 41 pieces to meet Dad's barbecuing needs
Dad will be excellently geared up for grilling with this 41 Pieces Convenient Grill Tools Set, featuring just about everything he could possibly need to churn out some excellent barbecue. The set includes long-handled grill tongs, corn holders, grill skewers, silicone basting brushes, a four-in-one multifunctional spatula, a heat-resistant glove, a thermometer, salt and pepper shakers, a storage bag, and more. The 41 Pieces Convenient Grill Tools Set is available from Walmart for $25.99.
Stainless steel water bottle has topnotch features to keep Dad stylishly hydrated
Help Dad stay hydrated on the go with this 30-ounce Owala FreeSip Sway stainless steel water bottle, which features triple-layer insulation, a leak-proof lid, a durable bucket handle, a dedicated lock to hold beverages in, and a wide opening for adding ice. The patented FreeSip spout has a built-in straw, so Dad can choose to sip or swig, and the bottle is conveniently designed to fit into cupholders with ease. The Owala FreeSip Sway 30-ounce is available from Walmart for $27.97.
Barbecue and comedy deliciously collide in this hardcover grilling guide
When you combine barbecue and comedy, you know you're in for a good time, and the "The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling" serves up both in abundance, featuring favorite barbecue recipes from comedic greats Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer, hosts of A&E's "Kings of BBQ" and founders of AC Barbecue. The hardcover book includes recipes for favorite dishes like beef brisket, pork belly burnt ends, fried catfish, baked beans, fried pickles, and peach cobbler, along with instructions for creating a host of rubs and sauces. "The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling" is available from Walmart for $20.98.