17 Walmart Father's Day Gifts Under $40 That Hungry Dads Will Love

By Cami Cox
A child covers a father's eyes while the father holds a gift in one hand. Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

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As Father's Day 2026 approaches, you may feel at a loss over what to give the father figures in your life. After all, not everyone can afford to splurge on a high-end luxury grill or an expensive espresso machine (which may not always be the best choice, anyway). Not to worry! Settle in, because Walmart has a crop of perfect Father's Day gifts for under $40 that will have the father, father-in-law, husband, grandfathers, and honorary father figures in your life smiling — and you'll be smiling over the price because these goodies are positive proof that a great gift doesn't have to break the bank.

As the old saying goes: "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Whether your gift recipient is a refined gourmand or simply a guy who likes to eat, these gifts will have him gobbling, glugging, and grilling in style. Note that prices may vary online versus in stores and also may vary based on location.

Innovative grill-cleaning tool gets barbecues spotlessly tidy

A BBQ Daddy grill-cleaning tool against a white background. Walmart

Because you should never clean your grill with a wire brush, the Scrub Daddy company has created the BBQ Daddy Grill Brush, a safe and bristle-free tool that cleans grills beautifully, using heat-resistant mesh infused with stainless steel fibers. Steam-activated cleaning power is set into action when you add water and apply the scrubber to a hot grill — and there's even a built-in bottle opener, so you can pop the top off your favorite drink when you're done cleaning. The BBQ Daddy Grill Brush is available from Walmart for $36.99.

Sweetly organized snacking to satisfy Dad's candy cravings

A Jelly Belly 20-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box against a white background. Walmart

If the dad in your life has a sweet tooth, this Jelly Belly 20-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box delivers all his juicy favorites in an attractive case, with separate compartments to keep each organized and tidy — and it looks a wee bit like a tacklebox organizer, if we're being honest. But whether he enjoys his jelly beans out on the lake with a fishing rod in hand or cozied up with his favorite book, one thing is certain: He'll be snacking sweetly for hours. The Jelly Belly 20-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box is available from Walmart for $17.99.

Handy tool lets Dad easily cut fresh french fries and more

Hands press a potato into a Prep Solutions 3-in-1 Deluxe French Fry Cutter. Walmart

If the dad in your life enjoys cooking, this Prep Solutions 3-in-1 Deluxe French Fry Cutter is a handy tool that will allow him to quickly prep fresh french fries and chop and dice other ingredients with ease. Multiple removable blades allow adjustment of cutting size and shape to adapt to the specific task at hand, a cleaning comb is included to help tidy up, and the system is even dishwasher safe. The Prep Solutions 3-in-1 Deluxe French Fry Cutter is available from Walmart for $22.74.

A scrumptious Father's Day charcuterie spread

The contents of a Damn, Man Delicatessen Box are spread out on a charcuterie board. DM Snacks

Snacking becomes an artform with the Damn, Man Delicatessen Box, which serves up a variety of sweet, salty, and savory components that make a wonderful spread on a charcuterie board. Three cheese blocks, a Premium Beef Summer Sausage, a cranberry nut seed mix, and salted cashews round out the offerings for a delicious Father's Day spread to satisfy Dad's appetite. The Damn, Man Delicatessen Box is available from Walmart for $39.99.

Help Dad rule the barbecue pit in style

A Cuisinart 4-Piece BBQ Pit Kit against a white background. Walmart

Help Dad become a true pit master with this Cuisinart 4-Piece BBQ Pit Kit. The set includes meat shredding and lifting claws with rubberized grip handles, heat-protective silicone grill gloves, and a meat flavor injector with a replacement tip to help your favorite father figure dominate the barbecue realm. The Cuisinart 4-Piece BBQ Pit Kit is available from Walmart for $29.99.

Freshly baked cookies shipped directly to Dad

An open David's Cookies Fresh Baked Cookies Gift Tin with cookies set out to the side. Walmart

Give Dad a tasty gift that's almost as sweet as he is with this Fresh Baked Cookies Gift Tin from David's Cookies. Featuring 2 pounds of assorted cookie flavors, including Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter with Peanut Butter Chips, Double Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin, the goodies in this gourmet treat box are handmade from natural ingredients with no added preservatives, and they're baked to order the same day they're shipped to ensure optimum freshness. The David's Cookies Fresh Baked Cookies Gift Tin is available from Walmart for $33.95.

Versatile, feature-rich cooler will have Dad geared up for all his adventures

A person walking in nature holds an Ozark Trail Soft-Sided Folding Cooler with Built-in Bottle Opener. Ozark Trail

With a 24-can and 14-quart volume capacity, this rugged, lightweight, easy-to-clean Ozark Trail Soft-Sided Folding Cooler has a host of topnotch features to bolster Dad's adventures, big and small. A heavy-duty bottle opener, integrated right into the cooler, provides ultimate beverage-opening convenience; a rugged daisy chain with exterior attachment points lets Dad hang and organize his gear; a special convertible design lets him easily transform the unit from a cube cooler into a portable tote; best of all, the entire system folds flat for convenient storage. The Ozark Trail Soft-Sided Folding Cooler with Built-in Bottle Opener is available from Walmart for $22.93.

Dual-fuel camp stove offers match-free startup and built-in safety features

A GasOne Portable Gas Stove against a white background. Walmart

If Dad is a camping enthusiast, this GasOne Portable Gas Stove is a dual-fuel unit that can be operated using either a butane cartridge or propane cylinder, and it switches easily from one to the other with the aid of an included propane converter regulator. The unit starts up easily without matches, thanks to an integrated piezo electric ignition, and it has enhanced safety features so you can enjoy peace of mind while you cook in the great outdoors. The GasOne Portable Gas Stove is available from Walmart for $29.99.

Liquor-infused nuts take snack time to the next level

An open Beer & Bourbon Flavored Peanuts Tin with bags of liquor-flavored peanuts displayed. Sugar Plum Chocolates

Level up Dad's snack time with this Beer & Bourbon Flavored Peanuts Tin, featuring liquor-infused, kettle-cooked gourmet peanuts in flavors like Irish Stout, Jamaican Lager, and Kentucky Bourbon. The set is nicely packaged in a custom gift tin and makes a perfect bar snack, game-time munchie, or anytime nosh. The Beer & Bourbon Flavored Peanuts Tin is available from Walmart for $22.95.

Deliciously varied barbecue sauce, seasoning, and rub set will have Dad's mouth watering

A Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate BBQ Gifts Sampler Set surrounded by bottles of rub and sauce and dishes containing spices. Thoughtfully

If the dad in your life is a barbecue lover, this Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate BBQ Gifts Sampler Set will be right up his alley, featuring a curated collection of 10 barbecue seasonings, rubs, and sauces. The flavor assortment includes sweet, spicy, and savory options to suit every grilling mood that will have Dad excited to dive in. The Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate BBQ Gifts Sampler Set is available from Walmart for $34.99.

Dad will savor the flavor complexity of this award-winning bourbon whiskey

A bottle of Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey sits on a snack table with people playing cards in the background. Bulleit

If your dad is a connoisseur of spirits, he'll be delighted with the unique, complex flavor of this award-winning, 90-proof Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey. It features the very highest quality ingredients, and the drink's high rye content gives it boldness and gentle spiciness with a clean and smooth finish the father in your life will savor. The Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey is available from Walmart for $26.86.

A gorgeous gift tin filled with gourmet treats

An open Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Tin displays the treats inside and is surrounded by decorative elements. Bonnie and Pop

The gift of indulgence is always in good taste, and Dad will feel thoroughly spoiled by this Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Tin. The beautiful tin box is filled with gourmet treats like Milk Butter Pecan Patties, Pretzel Clouds, Sea Salt Caramels, Double Silk Truffles, and lots more to make this a very sweet Father's Day indeed. The Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Tin is available from Walmart for $39.99.

High-tech temperature gun is handy for cooking and beyond

An AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 380, No Touch Digital Laser Temperature Gun and its battery pack are shown against a white background. Walmart

The father in your life will find plenty of uses for this high-tech AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 380, No Touch Digital Laser Temperature Gun, which accurately measures temperatures from as low as -58 degrees Fahrenheit up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. Temps can be measured from a safe distance as well, making this tool perfect for culinary endeavors like cooking, barbecuing, and baking or performing a variety of tasks in the garage and the home. The AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 380, No Touch Digital Laser Temperature Gun is available from Walmart for $17.99.

Tasty gourmet popcorn for game day or any day

Game Day Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set Walmart

For snacking done right while watching the big game, sitting down to poker night with the guys, or just kicking back to watch a movie, this Game Day Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set gives Dad three varieties of heirloom kernels to pop and munch on: Ruby Crunch, Classic Golden, and Poppin' Blue. In addition, he can top off his freshly popped corn with five delicious gourmet seasoning flavors: Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan, Better White Cheddar, Dreamy Creamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper. The Game Day Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set is available from Walmart for $22.48.

Jam-packed grilling tool set features 41 pieces to meet Dad's barbecuing needs

The components of a 41 Pieces Convenient Grill Tools Set against a white background Walmart

Dad will be excellently geared up for grilling with this 41 Pieces Convenient Grill Tools Set, featuring just about everything he could possibly need to churn out some excellent barbecue. The set includes long-handled grill tongs, corn holders, grill skewers, silicone basting brushes, a four-in-one multifunctional spatula, a heat-resistant glove, a thermometer, salt and pepper shakers, a storage bag, and more. The 41 Pieces Convenient Grill Tools Set is available from Walmart for $25.99.

Stainless steel water bottle has topnotch features to keep Dad stylishly hydrated

Owala FreeSip Sway stainless steel water bottles posed on stone with moss. Owala / Facebook

Help Dad stay hydrated on the go with this 30-ounce Owala FreeSip Sway stainless steel water bottle, which features triple-layer insulation, a leak-proof lid, a durable bucket handle, a dedicated lock to hold beverages in, and a wide opening for adding ice. The patented FreeSip spout has a built-in straw, so Dad can choose to sip or swig, and the bottle is conveniently designed to fit into cupholders with ease. The Owala FreeSip Sway 30-ounce is available from Walmart for $27.97.

Barbecue and comedy deliciously collide in this hardcover grilling guide

A copy of "The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling" Walmart

When you combine barbecue and comedy, you know you're in for a good time, and the "The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling" serves up both in abundance, featuring favorite barbecue recipes from comedic greats Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer, hosts of A&E's "Kings of BBQ" and founders of AC Barbecue. The hardcover book includes recipes for favorite dishes like beef brisket, pork belly burnt ends, fried catfish, baked beans, fried pickles, and peach cobbler, along with instructions for creating a host of rubs and sauces. "The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling" is available from Walmart for $20.98.

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