The Distinct Beer That Helped Make Colorado's Craft Scene A Destination

Colorado is a central hub in the craft brewing world, and Fort Collins, in particular, is the perfect city for beer lovers. Though home to more than 20 breweries, one beer in particular helped fuel that prominence: a famous ale from New Belgium Brewing Company called Fat Tire.

The creation of Fat Tire began in Europe. In 1987, brewery co-founder Jeff Lebesch toured Belgium on his mountain bike — which featured, you guessed it, fat tires — sampling local beers along the way. When he returned home to Colorado, he channeled that trip into a brand-new brew, naming it Fat Tire in honor of the ride that inspired it.

Lebesch and his then-wife and co-founder, Kim Jordan, soon set up a brewing area in their Fort Collins basement and began working on developing the beer. They debuted Fat Tire in 1991, selling it at that year's Colorado Brewers' Festival. It grew from those humble beginnings to eventually become one of the biggest and best-selling craft beers in the U.S., winning several awards along the way. That propelled New Belgium to success and helped make the state and city craft brewing hot spots.