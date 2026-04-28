The Colorado City That's Perfect For Beer Lovers

Not only do we have Colorado to thank for America's first Thai restaurant, but it's also responsible for one of the most concentrated areas of craft beer culture in the country. Home to over 20 breweries serving a population of roughly 170,000, it's the premier spot to go on any countrywide beer crawl.

While Anthony Bourdain may have thought the craft beer fad was overrated, nobody seems to have told that to Fort Collins residents. From Anheuser-Busch to barrel-aged brews from Purpose Brewing & Cellars, you can find just about every type of beer imaginable. This is largely thanks to the "Brewmuda," or "Beermuda," Triangle, which originally encompassed the downtown area between New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, and the now-defunct Fort Collins Brewing Company. Such prime real estate only furthered the city's craft beer culture, turning breweries into the new nightclubs and party bars.

Fort Collins' downtown area is quite walkable, so all of its breweries are easily accessible, provided you haven't enjoyed them too much. There are also beer and bike tours, where you can ride around with a local who will show you the best Fort Collins has to offer.