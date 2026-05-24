Why You Should Take A Picture Of Your Oven Before Traveling

Before you leave your home for an extended visit elsewhere, whether you're traveling for work or for pleasure, you typically have a laundry list of items to double-check before taking off, some of which might be kitchen-related. This can include clearing out the fridge of items that will go bad while you're gone (for example, beef broth only takes five days until it can start to spoil), taking out the trash — and maybe even giving the can a good cleaning, too — and washing those last couple of dishes in the sink, so you don't come home to food seemingly super-glued to the plates and bowls. You might snap a picture of your oven before you go, too. Why? To affirm that you have, indeed, turned off everything related to the appliance, including the stovetop.

It's a simple step that can give you peace of mind as your plane takes off or when you're 200 miles away from your house, especially if you used your stove or oven to make, say, a traditional country breakfast before you left. We all have moments of utter panic when the thought strikes us: "Did I leave the stove burner on?" But being able to pull up your photo gallery on your phone that definitely proves everything is off can help lessen that anxiety.

There's also the fact that while you're taking the photo, you're actually double-checking to make sure this large appliance is completely turned off. So if you notice that either the stove or the oven is still on (heaven forbid), you can shut off that element then and there.