The Michelin Guide Played A Unique Role On D-Day

The Michelin Guide has more than cemented itself as a part of food history, but what you might not know is the important role it played in world history, too. Today, it's a useful tool for foodies traveling the world, looking to get the most out of a city's culinary scene. Back in World War II, it was used by Allied soldiers to navigate through France after D-Day.

The Michelin Guide was around long before World War II, having been established in 1900. While traveling to find the best eats wasn't a priority in wartime Europe, the Michelin Guide became a valuable asset during the war because accurate, up-to-date maps were extremely difficult to obtain. To make navigation harder for the invading forces, the Germans had removed and altered many road signs and street markers across the country. Allied troops preparing for the D-Day invasion, therefore, relied on the Michelin Guide's detailed maps and road information to move soldiers, vehicles, and supplies through unfamiliar territory.

In 1944, the United States government requested permission to reprint the 1939 guide (the last edition published before the war). The War Department printed a secret edition specifically for military use, labeled "For Official Use Only." To avoid the guide looking too conspicuous, its signature red color was replaced with a plain sand color, and the guide contained over 500 detailed maps of different cities. Following the war, these special editions have become important historical artefacts and can be found in museums as well as auction houses where they're known to fetch high prices.