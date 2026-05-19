Stanley Tucci Wants This 'Gross' Ingredient Banned

There's no shortage of controversial celebrity food takes, but some can be surprisingly common. Stanley Tucci isn't alone when he says that truffle oil should be banned, with even Martha Stewart harboring some brutally honest feelings about it.

Tucci equated truffle oil on food to over-accessorizing in the fashion industry, essentially trying to "glam up" a dish through intense flavors rather than coordinating the ingredients to deliver a cohesive whole. He put it up there with oversaucing and says it's always a mistake to cook with truffle oil but is quick to point out that truffles themselves have their place. The key issue here is that a lot of "truffle oils" are actually synthetic blends, similar to how an artificially flavored cheese snack may actually taste nothing like the cheese it's imitating. The mushroom itself has a potent, unmistakable taste and requires sparing use to avoid overwhelming whatever it's put on.

While you can carefully control how much you use at home, many restaurants that use truffle oil also tend to over do it. While this may let them upsell a dish as containing "truffles," this also leads to a distinct side effect. Tucci points out that consuming truffle oil gives you a stomach ache, a common consequence even if you don't have an allergy. While he's a great advocate of Italian food and truffles, both black and white, it seems he's also a bit of a purist who'd rather have nothing than an imitation product.