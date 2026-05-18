Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Topping Is Coastal Classic

The Scottish chef known for his bombastic behavior, especially when he's disappointed with a dining experience, is full of strong opinions, and many of them are quite controversial. In an episode of "Hell's Kitchen Underground" with fellow "Next Level Chef" judges, you can hear how much Chef Gordon Ramsay disapproves of pineapple on pizza after Richard Blais shared his go-to pizza night toppings (via Facebook). But that's old news. What has really caught some people by surprise is what Ramsay does like on his pizza: clams! It might sound like a unique thing to put on pizza, and truthfully, you may be hard-pressed to find mollusks as a topping option at your local pizzeria. That is, of course, unless you live in Connecticut, where it's been a staple on pizzas since the 1960s.

It first appeared at Frank Pepe's in New Haven, Connecticut, which had already been a thriving pizzeria since 1925 and is still operating today. Clams were already on the menu in other dishes, and one day, they just happened to make it on a pizza (as it was made in Italy back in the 1800s). The white clam pizza, as it's officially called in Connecticut, contains no sauce and no mozzarella cheese, which technically makes it a white pizza. Frank Pepe's version is topped with clams, garlic, oregano, Pecorino Romano, and olive oil. Nobody knows whose idea it was, nor when exactly it happened (likely the '60s), but almost everyone in Connecticut agrees that it all started there.