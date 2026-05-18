New Orleans' food scene is all about history and culture, documenting how a melting pot of different people came together to create new recipes. Though there may sometimes be disagreements, one thing every restaurateur agrees on is that the absolute best bread for po'boys is French bread, and Leidenheimer Bakery has been serving it up for almost a century.

In 1896, German immigrant George Leidenheimer settled in New Orleans and opened his namesake bakery. Though he started with loaves from his homeland, the streetcar conductor boycott of 1929 popularized the po'boy sandwich, a mix of whatever tasted good wedged between two slices of French bread. Capitalizing on the trend, Leidenheimer soon developed his own recipe and later passed it on to subsequent generations that owned the business. Despite drastic changes to the business model, the bakery remains at its 1904 location on Simon Bolivar Avenue.

Today, a new generation of Leidenheimer's descendants runs the business. A father-and-son team, Sandy and William Whann, continue to rapidly expand both production and distribution while still maintaining legendary quality. It's now considered an indispensable part of both the city's food culture and supply chain, providing everyone, from alleged tourist-trap spots to the best New Orleans restaurant for po'boys, with its bread.