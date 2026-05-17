The Classic Texas Beer Label That Changed From A Goat To A Sheep

Drinking beer entails more than simply achieving a buzz; there are added experiential factors at play. Pick up a classic pilsner or lager, and both the bottle's label and contents can bring back memories. For Texans, one such classic package is Shiner Bock, crafted by Spoetzl Brewery for more than a century. Cans adorned with the iconic horned ram have long appeared at country shows and barbecues.

Yet the precisely depicted animal sparks confusion. Although Shiner ran a 2020s ad campaign titled "The Original Texas G.O.A.T.," the animal on the beer label is technically a sheep — of the bighorn species, to be precise. A wild animal that lives throughout the Rockies, the Texas-native Desert Bighorn Sheep subspecies appears on Shiner cans. Curiously, the switchover from a billy goat to the endemic mammal on the label occurred during the 1970s.

It's a legacy that alludes to Shiner's German and Czech roots. Spoetzl Brewery has crafted a bock — originally a German style — since 1913. Bock also means goat in German, hence the European tradition of using the animal on beer labels. Throughout the 20th century, Shiner beer evolved into a definitively American beer style, characterized by a drier flavor and less malt body than its German counterpart. Right as Shiner developed its own Texan identity, the brand shifted to using an animal from the Lone Star State. Akin to the hidden meanings of Budweiser's beer label, it's a small detail that evinces the brand's European influences.