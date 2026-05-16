5 Of The Most Expensive Beers In The World

Unlike the large array of fine wines or the collectible world of rare allocated bourbons, beer doesn't typically draw associations with high prices. For starters, there's the culture of standardized and ubiquitous macro beers: affordable brands you'll find everywhere from convenience stores to restaurants nationwide. Artisanal and smaller-batch craft beer comes more expensive — with prices steadily rising — but still seldom crosses the $10 mark for a pour.

Still, even though a day-to-day beer won't often break the bank, there's a coveted world of brews to explore. After all, the beverage can utilize pricey delicacies, spend years aging in expensive barrels, and come in small batches — all factors that make prices climb. Even in a standard liquor store, you might find a four-pack that nears the $40 mark.

Not to mention, there's the realm of highly limited collector's beers. Some include one-of-a-kind ingredients ranging from space-grown components to brews made using truffle, saffron, and gold. Others offer historic appeal, like Allsopp's Arctic Ale, a 19th-century beer recovered from the Arctic and auctioned for thousands. The sky's the limit, with the most expensive beers in the world commanding lofty prices.