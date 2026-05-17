How Gordon Ramsay Gives Chicken Legs Massive Flavor In Every Bite

Among widely used chicken cuts, legs are one of the trickier options. Not only is there a bone to contend with, but the increased quantities of connective tissue and fat make for added textural difficulty. Subsequently, you'll need some extra technique to nail flavorful yet tender bites of poultry, like a solution showcased by Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

In a YouTube video covering a jerk chicken recipe, Ramsay recommends scoring the legs prior to marination. He simply swiftly slices the skin-on chicken legs with three or four deep grooves, thereby allowing for the spice-heavy marinade to infuse into the poultry cut. After all, apart from salt, marinade seasonings won't permeate the chicken interior — making the cutting method the optimal way to integrate aromatics.

Furthermore, scoring meat makes for better texture, too. The increased surface area broadens the contact of chicken meat and heat, thereby leading to more even cooking. As a result, you won't need to worry as much about a raw interior (especially near the bone) or, simultaneously, an overdone exterior. The technique works equally well for grilling, roasting, or braising, so whether you're making jerk chicken or legs stuffed with blue cheese and walnuts, keep Ramsay's technique in mind.