How Gordon Ramsay Gives Chicken Legs Massive Flavor In Every Bite
Among widely used chicken cuts, legs are one of the trickier options. Not only is there a bone to contend with, but the increased quantities of connective tissue and fat make for added textural difficulty. Subsequently, you'll need some extra technique to nail flavorful yet tender bites of poultry, like a solution showcased by Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.
In a YouTube video covering a jerk chicken recipe, Ramsay recommends scoring the legs prior to marination. He simply swiftly slices the skin-on chicken legs with three or four deep grooves, thereby allowing for the spice-heavy marinade to infuse into the poultry cut. After all, apart from salt, marinade seasonings won't permeate the chicken interior — making the cutting method the optimal way to integrate aromatics.
Furthermore, scoring meat makes for better texture, too. The increased surface area broadens the contact of chicken meat and heat, thereby leading to more even cooking. As a result, you won't need to worry as much about a raw interior (especially near the bone) or, simultaneously, an overdone exterior. The technique works equally well for grilling, roasting, or braising, so whether you're making jerk chicken or legs stuffed with blue cheese and walnuts, keep Ramsay's technique in mind.
More techniques for mouth-watering chicken legs
Bold in flavor and with the potential for delicately crispy skin, chicken legs make for terrific poultry cooking. In addition to scoring, consider other effective methods to make the cut shine. Specifically, interior doneness is crucial. To attain the ideal burst of juiciness, you'll want to grab a thermometer; legs shine in a narrow range around 190 degrees Fahrenheit. The cut tastes better when prepared above the USDA's suggested 165 degrees Fahrenheit minimum, as you'll want to give the fat an opportunity to melt and collagen to render into gelatin. Just make sure to test your temperature not inside the scored area — it'll read higher than other areas of the chicken leg.
Furthermore, don't forget about the skin; it's Ina Garten's secret to juicy chicken. Not only will lending this layer some care generate a crispy and flavorful exterior, but doing so will also aid with a moist interior, too. To enhance crunchiness, thoroughly dry the skin prior to cooking — and remember to turn up the heat near the end of cooking. For added help, you could also apply a baking-powder seasoning, which alters the pH of the skin for accelerated browning. Employ such techniques in conjunction with the scored and marinated chicken legs, and you'll get a top-tier result, no matter your intended flavor palate.