Potato buns are the absolute best bread for burgers. Their potato content gives them an especially moist texture, light crumb, and melt-in-your-mouth quality that simultaneously stands up sturdily to juicy burgers, hot dogs, and toppings. Martin's Famous Potato Rolls are a particularly popular brand, notably featured as the signature burger and hot dog buns used by Shake Shack restaurants around the world (there's a controversial backstory about the buns there, but that's another topic for another day). Before you grab a bag of Martin's buns for your next cookout, though, keep in mind the company's products have a shorter shelf life than other potato breads, so you may want to buy yours the same day or, at most, the day before your barbecue for optimum freshness.

While the potato variety generally has a longer shelf life than other breads — thanks to the starch molecules from the namesake potato element — Martin's buns are only dated to stay on supermarket shelves for a maximum of three to four days before being removed and replaced. This is in contrast to many commercial breads that are commonly marked to remain on store shelves for a week or longer before their sell-by dates expire.

A commitment to freshness is the stated reason Martin's Famous Potato Rolls have such a significantly shortened shelf life. The brand's products lack some of the common preservative ingredients that extend shelf life in other commercially sold breads, like citric acid, potassium sorbate, azodicarbonamide, and high-fructose corn syrup. The absence of these components makes Martin's breads more prone to accelerated staleness or molding.