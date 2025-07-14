The Old-School Way To Store Bread So That It Stays Fresh For Longer

While store-bought bread often lasts almost a week or more thanks to additives and preservatives, fresh loaves from the bakery section seem to harden overnight. Luckily, there's one trick we learned — courtesy of Alicia Graubard-Silebi, wellness content creator, certified personal trainer, and professional athlete meal prep chef — that will keep your bread soft and delicious for days.

According to Graubard-Silebi, storing your bread in an old-fashioned bread box is a total game-changer. This is because bread boxes serve as cozy little vessels for your loaves, providing an ideal environment that circulates air while regulating humidity. "It keeps just the right amount of moisture in, enough to stop your bread from turning into a rock, but not so much that it turns moldy," Graubard-Silebi said. This allows your bread to stay fresh for about three to four days.

While Graubard-Silebi mentioned that the fridge can be great if you're eating the bread immediately, it can also make your loaf go stale more quickly. This is because the refrigerator causes recrystallization — aka staling — to happen faster. On the other hand, she mentioned that storing it on the counter introduces too much air and light, which work together to dry it out at an accelerated rate. "A breadbox creates the perfect middle ground for your loaf," Graubard-Silebi said. "It's cool, dark, and just humid enough to keep things soft inside and crisp on the outside."