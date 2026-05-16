Why Some Watermelon Seeds Are White (And Are They Safe To Eat?)

Among the many questions people have about watermelon, a lot end up being about the seeds. If you've ever bitten into one and noticed white, rather than black seeds, there's no need to worry. They're just a bit immature and are perfectly safe to eat.

All watermelon seeds start as white, translucent, slightly soft little pellets within the flesh. In an American full-seed variety, they gradually harden and grow black, signifying that they're fertile and ready for planting. Still, even in seedless watermelons, it's common to find a few small white seeds. But don't worry, this doesn't mean you didn't pick a good one at the store. Even the most fully ripe fruit is bound to have a few immature seeds in it, and you shouldn't take them as an indictment against your purchase's growing conditions, age, or flavor.

In seedless watermelons, these seeds are essentially husks, like a sunflower seed without the kernel. Cross-pollination creates a variety that is unable to produce fertile offspring and instead makes sterile little seeds that never mature past their initial stages. While this does make the "seedless" label a bit misleading, most people don't even notice them when they bite into a fruit's flesh, and you shouldn't notice any adverse effects, no matter how many you eat.